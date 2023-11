NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, on Wednesday said via ldquo;Xrdquo; platform: ldquo;The Israeli enemyrsquo;s hundreds of daily Lebanese airspace violations, especially in the vicinity of Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut and their impact on the civil aviationrsquo;s safety, have been highlighted today on the cabinetrsquo;s agenda to be later submitted to the relevant international authorities.rdquo;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.H.