NNA – Saudi Arabia is in line to host the 2034 World Cup after FIFA announced that the kingdom had submitted the only quot;expression of interestquot; in hosting the tournament.

The decision will be ratified officially at the end of next year, providing all of the technical criteria are met.

Saudi Arabia, which has invested heavily innbsp;footballnbsp;as well asnbsp;Formula Onenbsp;andnbsp;golf, is set to take over from an unprecedentednbsp;tri-continental line-up for the 2030nbsp;event, which will be shared betweennbsp;Spain,nbsp;Portugalnbsp;andnbsp;Morocco, with three matches innbsp;South America.

The bid comes one year after neighbouringnbsp;Qatarnbsp;hosted the firstnbsp;World Cupnbsp;in the Middle East, where the Saudi national team scored a stunning group stage victory over eventual winners Argentina.

At this point, only quot;expressions of interestquot; have been submitted.

After the full bids for 2030 and 2034 are handed over, they will be evaluated bynbsp;FIFAand put to a vote at two separate congress meetings at the end of 2024.

But the absence of any competition leaves little room for suspense, while also raising numerous questions about the environmental impact of the 2030 event and the compatibility of the 2034 tournament with FIFA#39;snbsp;human rightsnbsp;commitments.

Saudi Arabia was initially interested in bidding for the 2030 World Cup alongside Egypt and Greece but that idea was abandoned in June, leaving the path open for the tri-continental bid.

Saudi Arabia announced its intention to bid for the 2034 event on October 4, as soon as the procedure had been launched.

As a result of the continental rotation, FIFA had only quot;invitedquot; member countries of the Asian and Oceanian confederations to apply — thus ruling out the traditional footballing heartlands.

At one stage, Indonesia had considered a joint bid with Australia, or even other countries such as New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore, but on October 19 it agreed to support Saudi Arabia#39;s bid.

Australia, which successfully hosted thenbsp;Women#39;s World Cupnbsp;this year, was also a contender but withdrew its interest on Monday following the Asian Football Confederation#39;s decision to back the Saudi bid.–AFP

nbsp;

nbsp;

=======R.H.

nbsp;