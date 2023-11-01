Dual citizens, injured begin to exit Gaza at Rafah crossing

NNA – The border crossing between Gaza and Egypt opened on Wednesday, allowing some foreign nationals and injured Gaza residents to exit the enclave for the first time since the Israel-Hamas conflict began on Oct. 7.

The Rafah border crossing, which is controlled by Egypt, was expected to allow about 500 foreign passport holders to exit, according to the Gaza Borders and Crossings Authority, which released a list of names of those who would be allowed across.

At least five Americans working for nongovernmental agencies were included on the list. Passport holders from an additional 13 countries were also listed.

Another 81 Gaza residents with serious injuries were to be given priority in crossing into Egypt, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

Ambulances on Wednesday had been lined up at the crossing, waiting to exit.

