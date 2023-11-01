Mikati deplores Israeli atrocities, addresses impact of presidential vacuum: National solidarity paramount as existential threats surround us

NNA – The cabinet on Wednesday convened in session at the Grand Serail under the chairmanship of Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati.nbsp;

In his opening address, Mikati regretted that Lebanon stood at the threshold of a second year of presidential void. Mikati also warned that presidential vacuum gravely affected the nation on so many levels.nbsp;

quot;We demand a swift completion of this constitutional deadline against all the odds, difficulties, and crises that the country endures. Our government bears a national responsibility in exceptional and crucial circumstances,rdquo; Mikati added.nbsp;

quot;We are performing our duty, and we reiterate our call on all ministers to attend and participate with us shouldering this responsibility,rdquo; the PM said.nbsp;

Mikati further noted Lebanonrsquo;s presence in all ongoing diplomatic contacts. ldquo;In this context, Irsquo;ve visited the State of Qatar to inquire about the latest contacts and the possibility of reaching a ceasefire. After that, other efforts can be initiated.ldquo;

Moreover, Mikati said that Lebanon has suffered enough wars. ldquo;We are in favor of peace. The decision to wage war today is in the hands of Israel,quot; stressed Mikati.nbsp;

He went on to deem the Israeli aggression on south Lebanon and its consequences, ldquo;a broad headlines on the international stage, which remains silent about the truth.quot;

Mikati then affirmed that the daily Israeli atrocities in the Gaza Strip constituted a stain on humanity#39;s conscience and destruction of all the values and principles upon which international justice is based.nbsp;

ldquo;Our government is functioning constitutionally and is keen on keeping Lebanon present on the international stage to speak its word, defend its rights, and raise its voice,rdquo; Mikati said, affirming a will to complete his Arab tour at a later stage.nbsp;

quot;It is time for salvation. National solidarity is paramount as existential threats surround us. Our duty is to meet and think together to reach a comprehensive national solution,rdquo; Mikati concluded.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

========R.H.nbsp;