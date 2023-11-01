Melania Appears Alongside Donald for First Time in Months at Halloween Bash

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Melania Trump appeared alongside her husband for the first time in seven months Tuesday night for a Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago.

After largely maintaining a low profile this year—including skipping all of Donald Trump’s indictments—the former first lady was pictured at the event in Florida wearing a black dress and greeting guests.

For the former president’s part, he entered the party to Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” and was photographed giving a thumbs-up alongside one guest who’d apparently come dressed as President Joe Biden.

