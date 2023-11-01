Wed. Nov 1st, 2023

    Melania Appears Alongside Donald for First Time in Months at Halloween Bash

    Melania Trump appeared alongside her husband for the first time in seven months Tuesday night for a Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago.

    After largely maintaining a low profile this year—including skipping all of Donald Trump’s indictments—the former first lady was pictured at the event in Florida wearing a black dress and greeting guests.

    For the former president’s part, he entered the party to Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” and was photographed giving a thumbs-up alongside one guest who’d apparently come dressed as President Joe Biden.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

