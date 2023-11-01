Despite displays of unity, Israeli society is divided over the war with Hamas

As Israel wages war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the deadly October 7 attacks, traumatised Israelis have ostensibly put their differences aside and rallied behind the government. But with Israeli air strikes killing civilians in Gaza and hundreds of hostages still being held by Hamas, Israeli society is more divided than ever on the strategy to adopt. On the street and in politics, moderate voices have been pushed to the margins. Our reporters Andrew Hilliar, Melina Huet and Mohamed Farhat, with Guy Shoval, went to meet Israelis who say their voices are being drowned out by the drumbeat of war.

