    Despite displays of unity, Israeli society is divided over the war with Hamas

    Despite displays of unity, Israeli society is divided over the war with Hamas

    As Israel wages war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the deadly October 7 attacks, traumatised Israelis have ostensibly put their differences aside and rallied behind the government. But with Israeli air strikes killing civilians in Gaza and hundreds of hostages still being held by Hamas, Israeli society is more divided than ever on the strategy to adopt. On the street and in politics, moderate voices have been pushed to the margins. Our reporters Andrew Hilliar, Melina Huet and Mohamed Farhat, with Guy Shoval, went to meet Israelis who say their voices are being drowned out by the drumbeat of war.

    News

    The heir to Red Bull is Europe’s richest millennial – and just banked another $615 million

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    Thanksgiving is the most dangerous day of the year for car crashes. Here’s what to do if you get in one.

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    Woman Accused of Murdering Boyfriend With Antifreeze to Claim $30M Inheritance

    Nov 1, 2023

