Amine Gemayel receives French Ambassador

NNA -nbsp;Former President Amine Gemayel received at his residence in Bikfaya the French Ambassador Herveacute; Magro who paid him an acquaintance visit upon assuming his diplomatic duties in Beirut, in the presence of the Embassyrsquo;s political advisor Romain Calvary.

The meeting included an exchange of views on issues related to Lebanon and the region in light of the tragic events in Gaza Strip.

Magro briefed President Gemayel on the French position which seeks to contain the war, minimize human suffering, and work towards neutralizing Lebanon and keeping it away from the repercussions of the war.

The French ambassador affirmed his countryrsquo;s steadfast support for Lebanon politically, economically and socially.

Gemayel expressed his pain over the events in Gaza and the civilian casualties, urging the international community to put an end to these tragic events.

He pointed out to his guest the depth of the political and social crisis affecting Lebanon and its people.nbsp;

Gemayel expressed his confidence in the Lebanese people who are resisting defeat today, as they have resisted it throughout their history rising from the ruins and contributing the absence of the state.nbsp;

He urged the international community to protect Lebanon from regional risks and establish an international authority that pushes towards the reorganization of institutions, starting with the election of a president and filling the voids in vacant areas which threaten to widen further.

