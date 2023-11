NNA -nbsp;At least 8,796 Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, as reported by the Gaza Health Ministry affiliated with Hamas.

In a brief statement, the ministry declared, quot;The number of martyrs in the Israeli aggression on Gaza has risen to 8,796, including 3,648 children and 2,290 women, while the number of wounded has reached 22,219.quot;–AFP

R.H.