Friday, November 3, 2023

10:30 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Press conference by the ldquo;Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People with Special Needsrdquo; to announce the submission of the draft amendment to the Disability Law No. 220/2000 by MP George Adwan, at the Beirut Bar Association.

3:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Hezbollah Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, speaks at a tribute ceremony held by Hezbollah in the following places: Ashura Courtyard – the southern suburb, the Husseinieh of the city of Nabatieh, the Husseinieh of Deir Qanun Al-Nahr, and the Husseinieh of the Shrine of Sayyida Khawla – Baalbek.

