Wed. Nov 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Friday, November 3, 2023

    By

    Nov 1, 2023 ,

    NNA -nbsp;

    Timenbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topicnbsp;

    10:30 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Press conference by the ldquo;Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People with Special Needsrdquo; to announce the submission of the draft amendment to the Disability Law No. 220/2000 by MP George Adwan, at the Beirut Bar Association.

    3:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Hezbollah Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, speaks at a tribute ceremony held by Hezbollah in the following places: Ashura Courtyard – the southern suburb, the Husseinieh of the city of Nabatieh, the Husseinieh of Deir Qanun Al-Nahr, and the Husseinieh of the Shrine of Sayyida Khawla – Baalbek.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    The heir to Red Bull is Europe’s richest millennial – and just banked another $615 million

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    Thanksgiving is the most dangerous day of the year for car crashes. Here’s what to do if you get in one.

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    Woman Accused of Murdering Boyfriend With Antifreeze to Claim $30M Inheritance

    Nov 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    The heir to Red Bull is Europe’s richest millennial – and just banked another $615 million

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    Thanksgiving is the most dangerous day of the year for car crashes. Here’s what to do if you get in one.

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    Woman Accused of Murdering Boyfriend With Antifreeze to Claim $30M Inheritance

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    German president apologizes for colonial crimes in Tanzania

    Nov 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy