Wed. Nov 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Thursday, November 2, 2023

    By

    Nov 1, 2023

    NNA -nbsp;

    Timenbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topicnbsp;

    10:30nbsp;amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, receives a delegation from Amnesty International.nbsp;

    1:00nbsp;pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade, Amin Salam, will conclude a cooperation agreement between the ministry and the alliance of the Lebanese Association for Digital Transformation (LADT), digiweb, and Choueh Law Firm, with the aim of training the ministryrsquo;s staff on blockchain technology, and providing solutions.

    3:30 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Rally in honor martyrs organized by the ldquo;National Media Meetingrdquo;, in Al-Hawrarsquo; Zainab Kindergarten – near the Martyrsrsquo; Kindergarten, in the presence of a number of martyrsrsquo; families.

    4:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Sit-in by Lebanese and Palestinian trade union, womenrsquo;s popular and media organizations, at the invitation of the National Federation of Trade Unions and Employees, in solidarity with the people of Gaza and Palestine, at the entrance to Mar Elias camp in Beirut, the main entrance (near the Norwegian Health Institution).

    nbsp;

    ===========R.H.

    By

