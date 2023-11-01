Wed. Nov 1st, 2023

    News

    Woman Accused of Murdering Boyfriend With Antifreeze to Claim $30M Inheritance

    By

    Nov 1, 2023
    Woman Accused of Murdering Boyfriend With Antifreeze to Claim $30M Inheritance

    KFYR-TV/YouTube

    A North Dakota woman was charged with murder on Monday over allegations that she fatally poisoned her boyfriend with antifreeze in an effort to claim part of his $30 million inheritance.

    Ina Thea Kenoyer, 47, is accused of orchestrating the Sept. 5 death of her boyfriend of 10 years, Steven Edward Riley Jr., 51. A police affidavit alleges that Kenoyer told authorities that Riley had suffered from heat stroke when he became ill, but an autopsy later found that his death was caused by poisoning from ethylene glycol, the main chemical used to make antifreeze.

    Authorities were called on Sept. 4 to the couple’s home in Minot, where Riley was found unresponsive, according to the affidavit reported by The New York Times. He was taken to a hospital in Bismarck, where he died the following day.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    The heir to Red Bull is Europe’s richest millennial – and just banked another $615 million

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    Thanksgiving is the most dangerous day of the year for car crashes. Here’s what to do if you get in one.

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    German president apologizes for colonial crimes in Tanzania

    Nov 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    The heir to Red Bull is Europe’s richest millennial – and just banked another $615 million

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    Thanksgiving is the most dangerous day of the year for car crashes. Here’s what to do if you get in one.

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    Woman Accused of Murdering Boyfriend With Antifreeze to Claim $30M Inheritance

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    German president apologizes for colonial crimes in Tanzania

    Nov 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy