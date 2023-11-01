Woman Accused of Murdering Boyfriend With Antifreeze to Claim $30M Inheritance

KFYR-TV/YouTube

A North Dakota woman was charged with murder on Monday over allegations that she fatally poisoned her boyfriend with antifreeze in an effort to claim part of his $30 million inheritance.

Ina Thea Kenoyer, 47, is accused of orchestrating the Sept. 5 death of her boyfriend of 10 years, Steven Edward Riley Jr., 51. A police affidavit alleges that Kenoyer told authorities that Riley had suffered from heat stroke when he became ill, but an autopsy later found that his death was caused by poisoning from ethylene glycol, the main chemical used to make antifreeze.

Authorities were called on Sept. 4 to the couple’s home in Minot, where Riley was found unresponsive, according to the affidavit reported by The New York Times. He was taken to a hospital in Bismarck, where he died the following day.

