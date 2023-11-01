Thanksgiving is the most dangerous day of the year for car crashes. Here’s what to do if you get in one.

Our experts answer readers’ insurance questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess insurance products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own.

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Thanksgiving is the deadliest US holiday for drivers.If you are in a car crash, document the evidence, call your insurance company, and file a police report.Working with your insurance professional will be the best way to handle the aftermath of the car crash.

For those who are driving this holiday season, Thanksgiving can be the deadliest day to travel.

A new study compiled by personal injury lawyer John Fitch analyzed National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data on fatal motor vehicle crashes reported on major US holidays to identify the most dangerous for drivers.

Thanksgiving turns out to be the most dangerous holiday to travel by car, as the holiday sees the highest increase in road fatalities compared to any other event in the US. On average, there are 405 fatal crashes that occur on the national holiday each year — which is three times the daily average for the rest of November. The daily average for November is 109 crashes.

There are no hard answers as to why this is. It could be that the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, known as Blackout Wednesday and otherwise known as “Drinksgiving,” plays a role, as well as those who have been driving without sleep for a consecutive 20 hours (which is just as dangerous as driving with a higher blood alcohol content).

That long drive to Grandmother’s house for Thanksgiving hopefully won’t be as dangerous as the stats suggest, but it’s not impossible that you could experience even a minor car crash. If you do find yourself in one, how should you handle it?

What to do after a car crash on Thanksgiving

If you have to file an insurance claim, keep in mind that auto insurance rates are on the rise. If you find your rates going up after an accident, remember to shop around for affordable car insurance.

1. Call the police and your insurance company immediately

While in some states it’s not necessary to call the police, in others it is required. For your purposes, it’s important to complete a police report in case you are sued by the other driver. Be sure to get a copy of the police report, which you will also need to give to your insurance company.

Inform your car insurance company that you have been in a car accident and give as many details as possible. Even though you do not have to contact your insurance company from the scene of the accident, it should be done within 24 hours. It is also during this time that the details of what happened will be easiest to recall.

2. Document evidence of the accident

Take as many photos of your car and the accident as possible. Making a record of any cars involved and the damage is crucial. The purpose is to give a third party a clear picture of what happened.

Photos are the best way to prove the damage to your car after the accident, especially if your insurance company wants to you to file your car insurance claim over the phone or online.

3. Exchange information with the other driver

Exchange information with the other driver(s) involved in the accident. Take a photo of their driver’s license and insurance identification card, but don’t force the issue; only do this if it’s safe. There is no need to discuss the specifics of the accident, especially who is at fault, which can result in statements used against you later.

Bonus tip: Stay calm and let your insurance company handle everything.

At this point, this is what all of those insurance premiums you have paid are for. Rely on your insurance agent to help you navigate what happens after the crash. Whatever the details surrounding your accident or the amount of damage to your vehicle, your insurance professional will help you through it and get you back on the road as soon and as safely as possible.

