Jason Aldean on ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Backlash: ‘I Would Do It Over Again’

CBS Mornings/YouTube

Jason Aldean is standing by his controversial No. 1 song “Try That in a Small Town” and its music video depicting Black Lives Matter protesters confronting police. At least, for the most part.

Two weeks ago, Aldean defended himself on the podcast Coop’s Rockin’ Country Saturday Night, accusing online critics of making the video “into something it’s not.” And in his first televised interview about the track on CBS Mornings, the Grammy-nominated singer still hasn’t changed his tune.

“There was people of all color doing stuff in the video,” Aldean said in the interview, which aired Wednesday morning. “That’s what I don’t understand. There was white people in there. There was Black people. I mean, this video did not shine light on one specific group and say, ‘that’s the problem.’ And anybody that saw that in the video, then you weren’t looking hard enough in the video, is all I can tell you.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.