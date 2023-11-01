‘The Crown’ Will Air Incendiary Theory That Diana Was Pregnant When Died

Netflix/The Crown

The new series of the hit Netflix show The Crown will air the incendiary allegation that Princess Diana was pregnant when she died.

The sixth and final series of the streaming sensation will show Harrods boss Mohamed Al-Fayed, whose son Dodi was dating Diana at the time and was also killed in the 1997 Paris underpass crash, making the claim, according to a report in British tabloid The Sun.

Al-Fayed, who died earlier this year, consistently claimed that the crash was an establishment plot masterminded by Prince Philip to prevent Diana from marrying Dodi and having his child. The father’s claims were dismissed as a “conspiracy theory” and rejected by an inquiry into the deaths.

