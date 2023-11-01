Wed. Nov 1st, 2023

    News

    The ‘Mean Girls’ Cast Reunite for a Walmart Commercial—And It’s Actually Genius

    By

    Nov 1, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    The ‘Mean Girls’ Cast Reunite for a Walmart Commercial—And It’s Actually Genius

    YouTube Screenshot

    The Mean Girls couldn’t be bothered to pick up a call from the team behind the upcoming movie musical spinoff coming out this January, but Walmart? Naturally, the Plastics had to appear in a commercial for the big box store. Get in, loser. We’re going to Walmart.

    Three of the original four Plastics from Mean Girls reunited to star in Walmart’s big advertisement for the holiday season. Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfriend reprise their roles as Gretchen Weiners and Karen Smith, respectively, with Lindsay Lohan taking front and center as Cady Heron.

    “Some things never change,” Lohan narrates in the clip. “On Wednesday’s, we still wear pink.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    The Beatles release the last song they recorded

    Nov 2, 2023
    News

    Here’s why the economy has been so resilient in the face of rate hikes – and why stocks aren’t at risk as the Fed keeps policy tight

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    GOP Rep Torches Party on His Way Out the Door: ‘We Lost Our Way’

    Nov 1, 2023

    You missed

    Breaking News

    The Beatles release the last song they recorded

    Nov 2, 2023
    News

    Here’s why the economy has been so resilient in the face of rate hikes – and why stocks aren’t at risk as the Fed keeps policy tight

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    GOP Rep Torches Party on His Way Out the Door: ‘We Lost Our Way’

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    Adam Kinzinger says he should’ve been ‘worried’ at how easily he was able to reach Marco Rubio before endorsing him in 2016: ‘No presidential candidate should be that available’

    Nov 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy