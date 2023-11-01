The ‘Mean Girls’ Cast Reunite for a Walmart Commercial—And It’s Actually Genius

YouTube Screenshot

The Mean Girls couldn’t be bothered to pick up a call from the team behind the upcoming movie musical spinoff coming out this January, but Walmart? Naturally, the Plastics had to appear in a commercial for the big box store. Get in, loser. We’re going to Walmart.

Three of the original four Plastics from Mean Girls reunited to star in Walmart’s big advertisement for the holiday season. Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfriend reprise their roles as Gretchen Weiners and Karen Smith, respectively, with Lindsay Lohan taking front and center as Cady Heron.

“Some things never change,” Lohan narrates in the clip. “On Wednesday’s, we still wear pink.”

