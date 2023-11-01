Wed. Nov 1st, 2023

    News

    Paris Hilton’s Former Business Partner Accused of Trying to Bribe Witness From Jail

    By

    Nov 1, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Paris Hilton’s Former Business Partner Accused of Trying to Bribe Witness From Jail

    Jesse Grant

    Fereidoun “Prince Fred” Khalilian, a former Florida nightclub owner and business partner of Paris Hilton, allegedly attempted to bribe a witness who was due to testify in a murder-for-hire case against him, according to court documents obtained by The Daily Beast.

    Khalilian, who opened Club Paris in Orlando 2005, is charged with “murder-for-hire,” for allegedly offering to pay Michael Sherwood, his former bodyguard, to carry out a hit on J. Esco, a documentary filmmaker he believed was working on an unflattering film about him.

    But Sherwood and Esco turned the plot back on Khalilian, faking a murder scene and sending him staged photographs, according to the original complaint against him. Khalilian fell for it, sending thousands of dollars in payment to the fake hitman, the FBI says, who by then was working with federal agents to bring Khalilian down.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    The Beatles release the last song they recorded

    Nov 2, 2023
    News

    Here’s why the economy has been so resilient in the face of rate hikes – and why stocks aren’t at risk as the Fed keeps policy tight

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    GOP Rep Torches Party on His Way Out the Door: ‘We Lost Our Way’

    Nov 1, 2023

    You missed

    Breaking News

    The Beatles release the last song they recorded

    Nov 2, 2023
    News

    Here’s why the economy has been so resilient in the face of rate hikes – and why stocks aren’t at risk as the Fed keeps policy tight

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    GOP Rep Torches Party on His Way Out the Door: ‘We Lost Our Way’

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    Adam Kinzinger says he should’ve been ‘worried’ at how easily he was able to reach Marco Rubio before endorsing him in 2016: ‘No presidential candidate should be that available’

    Nov 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy