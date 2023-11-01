GOP Rep Torches Party on His Way Out the Door: ‘We Lost Our Way’

Brian Snyder/Reuters

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) scorched his colleagues on Wednesday as he announced he would bow out of Congress after his current term, telling The New York Times that the contemporary Republican Party has “lost our way.”

Buck, 64, has represented Colorado’s Fourth District since 2015 and was one of eight Republicans who voted to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as Speaker of the House last month, touching off a nasty civil war that dragged on for weeks. His decision to not seek re-election comes after months of publicly sharing his displeasure with his party—namely that his colleagues are still denying the results of the 2020 election well into 2023.

“We have an identity crisis in the Republican Party,” he told the Times. “If we can’t address the election denier issue and we continue down that path, we won’t have credibility with the American people that we are going to solve problems.”

