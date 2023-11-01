Wed. Nov 1st, 2023

    Maine Town Drives Out ‘Blood Tribe’ Nazi Encampment

    A Maine neo-Nazi is pulling up stakes on his planned white supremacist compound, after pressure from locals resulted in his ban from a local gym, and his friend’s ban from AirBnB.

    Christopher Pohlhaus is the founder of the fascist group “Blood Tribe,” which has held small hate rallies harassing minority groups across the country. Alongside those attention-seeking rallies, Pohlhaus has also advertised a property in rural Maine as a future headquarters for his Nazis. But Mainers were none too thrilled about their new neighbors, The Daily Beast reported this year. Now, after local opposition, Pohlhaus has sold the property, the Bangor Daily News first reported on Tuesday.

    Pohlhaus did not return a request for comment. But on Telegram on Tuesday night, he blamed the political left for spoiling his plans.

