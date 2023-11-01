Renowned Art World Insider Accused of Raping Rising Artist

ANDER GILLENEA/AFP via Getty

Blair David Hines had an extremely lonely childhood.

Born in Halifax, Nova Scotia in 1978, Hines—who goes by David—spent his teenage years almost completely isolated from other people due to a severe medical condition. But he found an escape in art, and dove in headfirst. Hines idolized the era’s contemporary artists, and Louise Bourgeois was at the top of his list.

So when Jerry Gorovoy, Bourgeois’ longtime assistant, curator, public representative, and close confidante, offered Hines the chance to move to New York City and work as the renowned French-American sculptor’s archivist, it was nothing short of a dream realized.

