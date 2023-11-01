The best gaming headsets in 2023

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is one of the best gaming headsets you can buy.

The best gaming headsets will immerse you in a detailed soundscape, let you communicate clearly with friends, and enable you to multi-task from your console with a phone or computer nearby. Whether you play everyday or just a few hours a week, a great gaming headset can change the way you experience the hobby.

With wired, wireless, and console-specific models to choose from, we’ve tested all of the top options to select the best gaming headsets for a variety of needs and budgets. Our top high-end pick is the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro, which offers full multi-platform wireless support and is also great for multi-tasking and content creation. If you’re on a budget, we recommend an affordable wired headset like the Turtle Beach Recon 70, which delivers great audio quality and fun color options without breaking the bank.

We also have picks specifically geared toward console gamers on PS5 and Xbox, as well as buyers looking for a wireless headset on a budget. Below, you can find full details on all of our best gaming headsets picks.

Our picks for the best gaming headsets

Best premium option: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless – See at Amazon

The Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Headset goes above and beyond, offering compatibility with Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC, as well as noise cancellation, a retractable mic, and swappable battery packs.

Best for PS5: SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 – See at Amazon

SteelSeries’ Arctis Nova 7 is a great headset for PlayStation users thanks to its wireless support, 40-hour battery life, retractable microphone, and midrange price.

Best for Xbox: Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset – See at Amazon

Microsoft’s official gaming headset is one of the few that can wirelessly connect directly to an Xbox console without an additional USB dongle.

Best wireless model on a budget: Wyze Wireless Gaming Headset – See at Wyze

Wyze’s first wireless gaming headset offers great value with its low price, multi-source connection feature, and about 30 hours of battery life.

Best budget wired model: Turtle Beach Recon 70 – See at Amazon

The Turtle Beach Recon 70 is a straightforward wired headset that delivers quality performance for a low price, and offers multiple color choices.

Best premium option: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Amazon Pros: Active noise-cancellation (ANC), multi-platform wireless support (Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Switch), retractable microphone, multi-system connect, wireless transmitter has 3.5mm connection Cons: Battery packs must be swapped out which leads to more frequent charging than needed with other headsets The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is one of the best wireless gaming headsets you can buy. It delivers nearly everything a buyer could want out of a high-end gaming headset. With great sound quality, multi-platform wireless support, noise cancellation, a retractable mic, replaceable battery packs, and a comfortable fit, it simply checks every box we have. The Nova Pro Wireless provides excellent audio performance that’s further enhanced by ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), which minimizes background sounds. It also has a transparency option to make voices easier to hear. You get comprehensive support for 3D audio formats as well, with a DTS:X license on Windows, Windows Sonic compatibility on Xbox and PC, and support for the PS5’s Tempest 3D spatial audio. SteelSeries also offers its own audio software suite, called Sonar, which lets you balance and customize the headset’s EQ and surround sound playback. The headset fits comfortably during long gaming sessions and is easy to adjust and store. The retractable microphone is flexible and it’s a welcome perk compared to other headsets that opt for fully removable mics or a basic design that folds behind the ear. The wireless transmitter offers a full set of controls and a small OLED display to let you adjust everything, from volume to EQ and audio sources. It also doubles as a charger for the headset’s batteries. The packages includes two batteries that last around 20 hours each. Batteries are easily swapped and the transmitter displays a charge level for both the battery in-use and the one that’s charging. Bluetooth is also supported in addition to 2.4GHz so you can use the headset to connect to a smartphone or other component while still listening to game audio. The wireless transmitter has 3.5mm ports too, making it easy to connect to other devices through a wired connection. Arctis Nova Pro Wireless has separate versions targeted toward Xbox or PlayStation systems, but the model with Xbox wireless support also works wirelessly with PlayStation consoles, so Read our SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset review. Best for PS5: SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Best Buy Pros: Microphone retracts, 2.4GHz and Bluetooth audio support, midrange pricing Cons: Battery life isn’t quite as long as other headsets in this price range, no wired connection port SteelSeries’ Arctis Nova 7 is an excellent gaming headset, especially if you’re looking for a midrange wireless model to pair with a PS5. It boasts many of the same benefits that the Nova Pro Wireless has but costs a lot less. The version we’re recommending here uses a wireless dongle to connect to PlayStation, Switch, or PC, but there’s also an Arctis Nova 7X edition that can connect to Xbox as well. Lasting 35 to 40 hours on a single charge, Nova 7 offers similar battery life to the Pro Wireless model, without needing to swap battery packs during use. Unfortunately, unlike the Pro Wireless there’s no way to use the Nova 7 in wired mode if your battery runs dead. In terms of fit, the Nova 7 feels flexible and sturdy thanks to its dual headbands. The nylon used to cover the ear cups lacks the high-end finish found on the Nova Pro Wireless, but we like that it has a more breathable feel. The headset’s retractable mic is completely hidden when not in use, and Nova 7 adds built-in controls for balancing game and chat audio along with standard volume, microphone mute, and Bluetooth commands. It also has two removable ear plates that can be swapped out for customizable colors like pink, white, or purple, though you’ll need to buy the replacements separately. All versions of Arctis Nova 7 include 2.4GHz and Bluetooth support so you can listen to your phone or computer while connected to a console. The wireless dongle uses USB-C, which makes it easy to connect to the PlayStation 5, an undocked Switch, or a laptop, but you’ll need the included USB-C to USB-A extension to use it on a PS4 or the Switch dock. If you’re willing to shell out the extra money, the more expensive Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is a better headset for multiplatform use, but the Nova 7 is a good choice for PS5 users that want to save a bit and don’t need Xbox support. Buyers who are looking to spend even less and want a headset that specifically matches the PS5’s design, should also consider the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, though we think the Nova 7 delivers better overall performance. Best for Xbox: Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset Amazon Pros: Connects directly to Xbox consoles without a dongle, great pricing Cons: No option for wired input, below average battery life The official Xbox Wireless Headset is our current pick for the best Xbox headset you can buy. It isn’t quite as impressive as some more expensive models, but for $100 it’s an excellent pick for gamers who primarily play on Microsoft’s consoles. It’s one of the few headsets that can wirelessly connect via 2.4GHz directly to Xbox systems without using a separate USB dongle, and it also supports Bluetooth connections so you can use it with mobile devices and PCs. The headset works well with Xbox’s spatial audio options, and the EQ can be fully adjusted in the console’s settings menu for a more customized sound. Instead of a retractable, detachable, or swivel mic, the headset’s microphone has a flexible arm that lets you wrap it fully around the ear cup when not in use. The ear cups themselves double as dial controls that you can turn to adjust the volume or the balance between chat and game audio. The headset offers a pretty plain build, with the usual on-board controls you’d expect, and a comfortable fit. With a battery of 15 to 20 hours it lags behind some of the competition, but a 30-minute charge will last for about four hours. It should be noted that the Xbox Wireless Headset doesn’t have any ports for a wired connection, so you’ll have to rely on the console’s wireless connection at all times. If you don’t mind an extra cable, there is a wired version of the official Xbox headset that’s designed to plug directly into your wireless controller. It’s $40 cheaper, and you still won’t have to worry about a wire pulling you closer to the console and TV. Best wireless model on a budget: Wyze Wireless Gaming Headset Wyze Pros: Affordable price, multi-source playback via Bluetooth Cons: No wired input, not compatible with Xbox For just $60, Wyze’s Gaming Headset is an excellent pick for casual gamers who just want a wireless headset that offers all the essentials without breaking the bank. Though its battery life is listed at 20 hours, the headset actually lasted more than 30 hours in our testing. And despite its low price, the headset’s wireless connectivity matches the range and reliability of more expensive options. But while audio performance can’t match models with built-in surround features or better noise isolation, the Wyze still has solid sound quality thanks to its 50mm drivers. Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connections are supported at the same time, which is not a common feature for a headset at this price point. This makes the Wyze a top budget option for gamers who also want to use their headset for work or other multi-tasking applications. On the downside, the Wyze Gaming Headset can’t connect wirelessly to an Xbox console, and since it lacks a 3.5mm port, there’s no way to use it with an Xbox at all. Unlike a lot of other budget headsets, the boom mic can be taken off and it has a flexible build. The only real sign of the Wyze’s budget class is the faux leather used on its headband and ear cups, which does feel a little cheap. I have a large head of hair, so I was a bit worried that the band might break from being stretched. But even through dozens of hours of use, the headset has held up just fine so far. Best budget wired model: Turtle Beach Recon 70 Amazon Pros: Quality sound and stable performance for a low price, multiple color options Cons: Plastic shell can make the headset feel a bit bulky The Turtle Beach Recon 70 is a no-frills but very capable gaming headset, connecting to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and computers solely through a 3.5mm audio cable. The 40mm drivers deliver solid sound quality with the level of bass you’d expect from a gaming headset, while the microphone quality will satisfy basic in-game chat needs. The Recon 70 incorporates large plastic panels over its ear cups, and while the design isn’t exactly sleek, it does come in eight different colors, ranging from solid white, black, or red to blue and green camouflage patterns. The plastic build makes the Recon 70 feel light compared to other headsets, but it also feels less sturdy. Specifically, the plastic headband makes the Recon 70 feel more likely to break than higher end headsets with flexible fitting, but it should be fine if you’re not taking it on the go. Similarly, the fact that the plastic microphone cannot be removed or adjusted left to right makes the Recon 70 less travel friendly. However, it’s nice that the microphone automatically mutes when flipped up away from your face, especially since the headset only has a volume knob for external control. Though the Recon 70’s 3.5mm connection works well, PC gamers should keep in mind that they could get slightly more utility from a USB wired headset, which can offer more settings when connected to a computer. How we test gaming headsets Kevin Webb / Insider To pick the best gaming headsets we evaluated all of our picks across several key areas, including audio quality, build, features and connectivity, and overall value. Here’s how we judge each category. Audio quality: Testing a headset’s audio performance requires an examination of both sound playback quality and microphone recording quality. We use the headset to play a variety of games on all compatible platforms, including PCs and PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch consoles. Sound is judged based on its clarity, depth, and balance, with software support like virtual surround sound being taken into account as well. Microphone testing is done with both in-game voice chat, third-party chat apps like Discord and Zoom, and separate recordings to determine how clearly the user’s voice is communicated and how well the microphone is able to filter background noise. Build: Judging build quality can be somewhat subjective, as different headsets can feel more or less comfortable depending on the person wearing them. Our evaluations focus on the materials used, whether the headset feels prone to breaking, and whether it fits comfortably during extended gaming sessions that last two hours or more. Other factors are also taken into account, like how easy the headset is to store, whether the microphone can be removed or retracted, and the overall design aesthetic. Features and connectivity: Most headsets are easy to set up and use, but we take additional time to explore the features and connection types offered by each device. Connectivity includes tests for the wireless range and latency, as well as tests for compatibility on all applicable platforms. Features like active-noise cancellation and multi-source connection are tested as well. This category also calls for testing of any additional software that may be required to make full use of the headset, whether it’s virtual surround sound software, an EQ app, or a program to customize the headset’s lighting. Value: Though it’s possible to spend several hundred dollars on the best gaming headsets, we understand that not every gamer is prepared to make such a pricey investment on an accessory. We determine value by contrasting the price of a headset with the overall features and performance it provides. A headset that packs in more features at a lower price will ultimately be more valuable than a more expensive headset that prioritizes lighting or a unique design. Gaming headset FAQs Wyze Are wired or wireless gaming headsets better? The choice between a wired or wireless gaming headset mostly comes down to personal preference. In the past, wired headsets were preferred among competitive gamers because of potential delay with wireless headsets, but most modern headsets with 2.4GHz wireless support don’t have perceivable lag. Wired headsets are generally cheaper though, and the ability to plug them directly into an Xbox or PlayStation controller with a 3.5mm cable makes the range advantage of wireless headsets less noticeable. That said, we generally prefer wireless headsets for their comfort and ease of use, and the best gaming headsets have enough battery life to last multiple play sessions. Check out our full wired vs. wireless gaming headsets comparison for a detailed look at how they stack up. What’s the difference between Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless? Most regular wireless headsets and earbuds connect via Bluetooth, but the best gaming headsets typically make use of a 2.4GHz wireless signal to reduce latency or delay. In direct comparison, 2.4GHz wireless generally provides more range and better sound quality than Bluetooth audio. However, Bluetooth is compatible with more devices, so some gaming headsets include multi-source wireless so you can use both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth simultaneously. Headsets with a 2.4GHz wireless signal typically require a USB dongle to connect to a device, but the USB dongle provides a faster polling rate than Bluetooth, which doesn’t require a dongle but has greater latency. Xbox uses its own proprietary 2.4GHz wireless signal, so gaming headsets licensed specifically for Xbox can sometimes connect without a dongle. The PS5 allows gamers to connect a headset through a 2.4GHz wireless connection via USB dongle. What makes a gaming headset different from a regular headset? The best gaming headsets make use of more powerful audio drivers and typically have better microphones than standard Bluetooth headsets. They also usually support 2.4GHz wireless connections, which offer better range with less delay. In terms of sound quality, the best gaming headsets typically provide extra bass for a booming, cinematic sound while playing, whereas standard headphones will generally offer a more balanced sound profile for listening to music and non-gaming tasks. Gaming headsets also tend to use larger boom microphones for chat, while typical headphones for music listening have integrated mics for phone calls. Some gaming headsets also implement surround sound drivers, though more brands are opting to build their headsets for virtual surround sound software, rather than building surround sound channels directly into devices. How do gaming headsets handle surround sound? In the past gaming headsets used multiple hardware drivers to create surround sound, but now surround sound is mostly a function of audio software. That means that nearly every type of headset can utilize some form of surround sound, so long as your console or computer supports the technology. Spatial audio software automatically separates sound generated in-game into separate channels, creating a 3D soundscape around the player. You’ll be able to hear sounds coming from every direction, including above and below. Popular surround sound technology includes Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Microsoft’s Windows Sonic, Sony’s Tempest 3D Audio, and Apple’s Spatial Audio. Tempest 3D audio is exclusive to PlayStation 5 but works with any wired or wireless headphones. Windows Sonic and DTS:X are available on Xbox consoles as well as Windows PCs. Dolby Atmos is available on both Xbox and PlayStation, as well as PC. Do all gaming headsets support every console? Compatibility for the best gaming headsets depends on a few factors. Wired headsets have the most options — 3.5mm wired headsets can plug into Xbox and PlayStation controllers, and directly into the Nintendo Switch. Wired USB headsets are usually intended for PC gamers but most are compatible with PlayStation and Switch as well; Xbox consoles do not support USB headsets. For wireless headsets, Xbox and PlayStation have different requirements, while PlayStation and Switch headsets remain cross-compatible. Xbox wireless devices must be licensed by Microsoft and are marked with a special seal that says “Designed for Xbox.” This usually results in Xbox wireless headsets being slightly more expensive than their PlayStation counterparts, even if they’re otherwise the same model. Some premium headsets include a wireless transmitter that is compatible with both Xbox and PlayStation, with an option to swap between either mode. It’s also worth mentioning that the Nintendo Switch is the only current-generation console that supports Bluetooth audio connections. The PlayStation 4 and PS3 supported Bluetooth headsets, but PlayStation 5 does not, perhaps due to its new spatial audio features and the potential for audio delay.

Read the original article on Business Insider