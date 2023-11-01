Tenenti: Lebanese Army asked for UNIFIL’s assistance to evacuate two injured individuals near Blue Line, search resumes tomorrow morning after failure to find them in darkness

NNA – UNIFIL spokesperson, Andrea Tenenti said, ldquo;This evening, the Lebanese Armed Forces asked for UNIFIL#39;s assistance to evacuate two individuals who had been injured near the Blue Line in the Wazzani area.rdquo;

He added, ldquo;The IDF suspended fire to allow the LAF and UNIFIL to search for the individuals.rdquo;

ldquo;Unfortunately, they could not be found. Due to the darkness and presence of land mines in the area, the search will have to resume in the morning,rdquo; said Tenenti.

