Black Friday gaming deals 2023: Early discounts on PS5 games, gaming laptops, Razer headsets, and more

Fall is in full swing, which means we’re rapidly approaching the year’s biggest shopping holiday: Black Friday 2023. The sales event is still a few weeks away, but it’s never too early to start taking advantage of the discounts that we’ve already found — including loads of early Black Friday gaming deals on popular titles, accessories, laptops, and more.

Some of the best early Black Friday gaming deals we’re seeing right now include 27% off the trendy Razer Kraken Kitty gaming headset, and $300 off the Dell G15, which is one of the best budget gaming laptops. We’re especially impressed by a rare 25% off discount on the wired SteelSeries Aerox 5 mouse, which is a fantastic deal.

Black Friday 2023 officially starts on November 24, but we expect to see more deals pop up in the lead-up to the event. Check back regularly for more gaming discounts, and be sure to visit our Black Friday deals guide for more holiday shopping advice.

The best early Black Friday gaming headset deals

The best early Black Friday gaming laptop deals

The best early Black Friday gaming accessory deals

The best early Black Friday video game deals

Are wireless gaming accessories better than wired ones?

Wired and wireless gaming accessories both types have their pros and cons. Wireless accessories can be convenient since you don’t have to worry about getting tangled up in cables. And if you’re using a 2.4GHz signal instead of Bluetooth, there’s almost no latency difference versus using a cable.

But relying on a wireless signal also means you run the risk of your connection dropping out in the middle of a game. You also need to worry about keeping wireless accessories charged — or in the case of the Xbox Core controller, changing the batteries when they die. These are issues you never have to worry about with wired accessories. Wired signals travel faster and more consistently than wireless ones, and the accessories get their power directly from the console or PC. It doesn’t hurt that wired accessories tend to be far less expensive than wireless ones, too.

How much should I expect to pay for a gaming laptop?

Gaming laptops tend to come in three different pricing tiers: Budget, midrange, and high-end.

Budget gaming laptops, which feature older hardware like 12th-generation Intel chips and Nvidia 30-Series graphics cards, and cheaper designs, tend to range from about $700 to $1,200.

Midrange laptops, which feature newer hardware and higher performance, tend to range from about $1,300 to $2,000.

I’d consider anything above that price point to be high-end. These should feature the best processors and graphics cards, alongside some extra features like fast memory or big solid-state drives.

But remember that price doesn’t always correlate with quality, especially on sites like Amazon that let you buy laptops from unofficial third-party sellers. Before buying a gaming laptop, compare its specs and price to other laptops to make sure you’re getting a good deal.

Is Black Friday a good time to shop for gaming deals?

Absolutely. Along with Cyber Monday, Black Friday is the biggest sales event of the year. We regularly see products hit their all-time lowest prices on Black Friday, making it a fantastic chance to snag great gaming accessories at bargain prices.

And although Black Friday only lasts one day, its impact spans the entire month of November. Retailers are already putting gaming gear up for sale to attract early shoppers, so keep an eye out for big discounts over the next few weeks.

