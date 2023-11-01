WATCH: Naked Suspect Fights Las Vegas Police Officer, Steals Patrol Vehicle, Causes Serious Crash

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported the arrest of a suspect who stole a police vehicle and collided with another vehicle during the early hours of Wednesday.

LVMPD stated that after 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, officers responded to a call for assistance regarding a male who was believed to be in the midst of a mental health crisis in the vicinity of Blue Diamond Road and South Buffalo Drive. According to the police, “The subject in that call encountered the first arriving officer and was able to take a marked 2021 Ford F-150 police vehicle.”

Following a brief pursuit, the suspect, identified as Clyde Cabulisan, 29, by the police on Wednesday morning, crashed the stolen LVMPD F-150 into a Ford Explorer near Rainbow and Hacienda.

The suspect was apprehended and transported to UMC Trauma. The department reported that the driver and passenger of the Ford Explorer were also transported to UMC Trauma with critical injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation.

