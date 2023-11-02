Don Jr. Takes the Stand at Dad’s Fraud Trial—and Blames the Accountants

Mike Segar/Reuters

Donald Trump Jr. took the stand Wednesday afternoon at his father’s civil fraud trial in New York City, laying the blame for any financial irregularities at the family firm squarely on its accountants.

The ex-president’s eldest son faced a grilling from the New York Attorney General’s office about the Trump Organization’s financial statements, which prosecutors allege were falsified to massively inflate the value of Donald Trump’s properties.

“I leave it to my CPAs,” the 45-year-old Don Jr. testified, painting himself as more of a globetrotting dealmaker than someone with any special knowledge about keeping a corporation’s books.

