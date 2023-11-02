Thu. Nov 2nd, 2023

    News

    Don Jr. Takes the Stand at Dad’s Fraud Trial—and Blames the Accountants

    By

    Nov 2, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Don Jr. Takes the Stand at Dad’s Fraud Trial—and Blames the Accountants

    Mike Segar/Reuters

    Donald Trump Jr. took the stand Wednesday afternoon at his father’s civil fraud trial in New York City, laying the blame for any financial irregularities at the family firm squarely on its accountants.

    The ex-president’s eldest son faced a grilling from the New York Attorney General’s office about the Trump Organization’s financial statements, which prosecutors allege were falsified to massively inflate the value of Donald Trump’s properties.

    “I leave it to my CPAs,” the 45-year-old Don Jr. testified, painting himself as more of a globetrotting dealmaker than someone with any special knowledge about keeping a corporation’s books.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    The Beatles release the last song they recorded

    Nov 2, 2023
    News

    Ukraine reports most extensive Russian shelling of its settlements so far this year

    Nov 2, 2023
    News

    Trump kid says the darnedest things: Donald Trump, Jr. gives guarded, sometimes flip, testimony at fraud trial

    Nov 2, 2023

    You missed

    Breaking News

    The Beatles release the last song they recorded

    Nov 2, 2023
    News

    Ukraine reports most extensive Russian shelling of its settlements so far this year

    Nov 2, 2023
    News

    Trump kid says the darnedest things: Donald Trump, Jr. gives guarded, sometimes flip, testimony at fraud trial

    Nov 2, 2023
    News

    Surprise, Surprise: Failed MAGA Candidate Gabrielle Hanson Cries ‘Election Fraud’

    Nov 2, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy