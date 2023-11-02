Thu. Nov 2nd, 2023

    Surprise, Surprise: Failed MAGA Candidate Gabrielle Hanson Cries ‘Election Fraud’

    Gabrielle Hanson, the MAGA mayoral candidate in Tennessee who was sent packing last week, has unsurprisingly pulled a page out of Donald Trump’s playbook—decrying her resounding loss as election fraud.

    Hanson, whose campaign was marked by a litany of scandals including an old arrest for promoting prostitution and cozying up to white supremacists, didn’t concede defeat on Election Day, and has not yet addressed supporters on her official social channels.

    But she appeared on a podcast over the weekend to peddle bizarre ‘stolen election’ theories alongside two election deniers: far-right activist Lyle Rapacki and failed Arizona Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

