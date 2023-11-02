House Rejects Attempt to Censure Rashida Tlaib Over Israel Comments

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A House Republican effort to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), the only active member of Congress of Palestinian-Amerian descent, failed Wednesday evening, as tensions in Congress continue to flare over Israel’s military actions in the Gaza Strip.

A Democrat-led motion to table the resolution was adopted, 222 to 186, with help of 23 Republicans who voted with all Democrats to kill the measure.

Tlaib’s calls for a ceasefire and her criticism of the United States supplying arms to Israel have been lightning rods for GOP criticism, as Republicans pursue a $14 billion aid package for Israel. The censure resolution—introduced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)—accuses Tlaib of “antisemitic activity, sympathizing with terrorist organizations, and leading an insurrection at the United States Capitol Complex.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.