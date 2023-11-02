Legendary College Basketball Coach Bob Knight Dies at 83

Manny Millan/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Bob Knight, the legendarily mercurial college basketball coach who remains one of the most successful men to ever prowl the sidelines, died at his home in Bloomington, Indiana this week, his family announced in a statement Wednesday night. He was 83.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family,” the statement said.

“We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored.

