Thu. Nov 2nd, 2023

    News

    Middle Tenn. State Univ. Building Closed After Suicide, Classes Cancelled: Police

    By

    Nov 2, 2023
    MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A tragic incident involving a suicide at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) prompted the cancellation of classes and the closure of various offices, officials said Wednesday.

    The discovery of the suicide took place in Peck Hall at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday. The individual who took their own life was a contract worker and not a student, according to the university’s president.

    In response to this event, the university expressed its condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the victim in a statement.

    Police did not disclose whether the individual involved used a firearm.

    MTSU has decided to cancel classes in Peck Hall for Wednesday, with normal scheduling set to resume on Thursday.

    If you or someone you know is in need of help, please reach out to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

