Nikki Haley Compares Her Heels to DeSantis’ Boots on ‘The Daily Show’

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley weighed in on competitor Ron DeSantis’ odd-looking footwear choices during an interview Wednesday on The Daily Show, saying that she’d like to see whether the Florida governor can run in his pair of seemingly lifted boots—like she can in high heels.

After raising a number of serious issues, like the Israel–Hamas war and the proper place of the Confederate flag in society, guest host Charlamagne tha God ended on a lighter note.

“Are you wearing higher heels than Ron DeSantis next week at the debate so that you can look taller than him on the stage?” he asked.

