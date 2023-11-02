Nikki Haley wants the names and faces of every pro-Hamas protester to be published

“Publish every name of the pro-Hamas protesters in our cities and universities. They are siding with terrorists who chant ‘death to America,’” GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

Nikki Haley says she thinks the names of all pro-Hamas protesters should be published.

“They are siding with terrorists who chant ‘death to America,'” Haley wrote in an X post.

She earlier told Fox News that it was necessary to “call this out for the hate that it is.”

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley says she thinks all pro-Hamas protesters in the US should be publicly outed.

“Publish every name of the pro-Hamas protesters in our cities and universities. They are siding with terrorists who chant ‘death to America,'” Haley wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday. “That is unacceptable.”

The former US ambassador to the United Nations also included a snippet of her interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, which aired on Tuesday. During the interview, Haley said she was shocked to see pro-Palestinian protests and rallies taking place in US cities and college campuses.

“We have Americans protesting saying that they support an organization that is a terrorist organization that killed 33 Americans, that took almost 20 hostages, that said ‘Death to America’ and continues to say ‘Death to America’ every day,” Haley told Hannity, referencing the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.

On October 7, Hamas militants launched a series of brutal terrorist attacks against Israel. The militant group has taken at least 224 hostages since it attacked Israel, per the Israel Defense Forces. Israel declared war against Hamas the following day.

“So, do these Americans want to see them destroy America? And if they do, every one of them is dangerous to our country, every single one of them, because that’s what Hamas preaches is ‘Death to America,'” Haley continued.

Haley said she felt that it was necessary to publish the names of the pro-Hamas protesters and to “call this out for the hate that it is.”

“So when they get up there, and they hold those signs, or they get upset on why people won’t hire them, it’s because companies don’t want to hire someone who wants to destroy our country,” Haley said in the interview.

Haley isn’t the only one who has suggested doxxing those who have expressed support for Hamas.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman had previously asked Harvard to release the names of students who signed a pro-Hamas letter that blamed Israel for Hamas’ attacks. Ackman said then that this was so that he and other CEOs wouldn’t “inadvertently hire” them.

Ackman appeared to walk back those remarks on Tuesday, where he said in an X post that outing such protesters would “just increase the anger.”

Last month, former President Donald Trump said in a campaign speech in Iowa that he would revoke the student visas of “antisemitic foreigners” if he won the 2024 election.

“In the wake of the attacks on Israel, Americans have been disgusted to see the open support for terrorists among the legions of foreign nationals on college campuses. They’re teaching your children hate,” Trump said.

There have already been attempts to dox students. On October 11, a truck displaying the names and faces of the Harvard students who signed the pro-Hamas letter drove about the university, per The Harvard Crimson. A similar truck later appeared at Columbia University on October 25, per the Columbia Spectator.

Representatives for Haley did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.

