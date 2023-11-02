Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Donald Trump Jr.’s Intelligence

ABC

Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York is about to get a lot more interesting, as a parade of Trumps—including the former president himself—are scheduled to make their way through a Manhattan courtroom to answer questions about alleged irregularities in financial statements filed by the Trump Organization.

Donald Trump Jr., the organization’s executive vice president, kicked off the legal festivities on Wednesday, where he essentially blamed everything on the family’s accountants.

“The fraudigal son was being grilled as part of the $250 million case against their business,” Jimmy Kimmel explained on Wednesday, before sharing a cringe-inducing clip of Don Jr. joking that he “should have worn makeup” while awkwardly waiting for the proceedings to begin.

