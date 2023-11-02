Revealed: Kanye West now lives in an apartment with NO security, NO nannies and NO chef after moving out of Calabasas mansion… and Kim Kardashian is baffled North prefers living the simple life with him

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kim Kardashian revealed in a conversation about her daughter North that her ex Kanye West lives in an apartment without the luxury amenities they shared in their Calabasas mansion.

The episode opens over Easter weekend, where the entire family gathers in Palm Springs, as Kim begins to discuss parenthood with Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim — who dressed up as Clueless characters for Halloween — explains she’s had a “rough week” with her eldest child, 10-year-old daughter North, who prefers Kanye’s apartment to Kim’s mansion in Calabasas.

Kim explains, “And then, North, she goes to her dad and she says, ‘Daddy is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a babysitter. He doesn’t have a chef. He has no security. He lives in an apartment.” And she starts crying: ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.’

Kourtney admits her kids say the same kind of things about her ex Scott Disick’s house.

‘They do that with Scott too, like: ‘Dad has the best house. Your house is worthless. He has the best house, it’s not super big, the atmosphere is better.” I feel like it all depends on which parent is more involved,” says Kourtney.

Kim adds that her kids will say they make their own food, and Kim says, “That’s great that you make ramen, you know, so great.”

Kourtney adds, “I make pancakes every morning and it’s been a game changer. They love it because we have a seat at the table and they are happier.”

Kim adds, “Yeah, except one wants a smoothie, one wants this, one wants that,” Kourtney responds, “So I’m saying just like one of you…they take turns just like it choosing breakfast.’

Kim adds, “But like…oh my God, I just need one day,” as they cut back to the joint confession where a producer asks, “Which one of you looks more like your mom?”

They both agree it’s Kim, as Kim adds, “Definitely. I mean, she gets excited. Like when she gets exhausted and says, “Come here, Kimberly,” as Kourtney adds, she’s “gritting her teeth.”

Kim grabs Kourtney’s arm, imitates Kris, and adds, “You know, and you’d say, ‘Okay, get off my arm,’ you know, and I see… I don’t grab the arm, but boy well. want. Definitely the same energy.’

Kourtney adds, “And I always saw it in myself until I did the work.”

Kim adds, “Nothing was good enough. I took Saint on this trip and he was so excited, but then North got furious and wouldn’t talk to me because she wasn’t going on the trip alone. And I’m like, “You always get to travel alone.”

Kourtney adds, “But what if you don’t make it so extreme and like a private dinner with North or something. Go for a walk, go for a walk, go for tea. Even if you spend money like… I do it with Reign like where we just sit and we talk and we really have focused attention.”

Kim added, “Yes, I have to do that,” while Kourtney added, “It doesn’t have to be crazy, you know.”

Back in their joint confession, Kourtney added, “I think I have a softer approach with my kids. I notice that a more loving approach works best with my children.’

Kim adds, “And I feel that way too, but… with a little tough love in it and a little tired… “What the fuck is going on? Come here, also as energy. It’s like, ‘Go to bed. I’d say, ‘It’s ten o’clock and you’re still awake? Go to bed!” Like you’re driving me crazy, you know, so I definitely think we’re different in that way. I’m getting exhausted.”