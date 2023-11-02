‘Do something about it’: Branson urges NSW government to decriminalise illicit drugs

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

British billionaire Sir Richard Branson has urged the New South Wales government to follow the ACT’s lead in decriminalizing illicit drugs.

Key points: Mr Branson’s video was released by Uniting, which runs the medically supervised injection center in Kings Cross.

The ACT abolished criminal charges for minor possession

Prime Minister Chris Minns says drugs summit will take place next year

On Saturday, the territory became the first Australian jurisdiction to abolish criminal prosecution for minor possession.

Users caught in possession of small quantities of certain illegal drugs for “personal use” will instead be warned, offered a diversion program or fined $100.

These substances include ice, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis, LSD and magic mushrooms.

In a video message released by Uniting, which runs the Medically Supervised Injecting Center (MSIC) at Kings Cross in Sydney, Mr Branson made the case for NSW to act.

“It’s time to decriminalize now and put people’s health first,” the Virgin founder said.

“For God’s sake, do something.”

A long-time campaigner for drug reform, Mr Branson visited the Kings Cross injecting room in 2015.

“It was a delightful visit,” said MSIC Medical Director Marianne Jauncey.

“He stayed a lot longer than expected and interacted with a number of our customers, gave them a hug, which I think they still cherish today.

“We were the first service of our type in the English-speaking world when we opened our doors in 2001, so I think we were a bit new.”

In 2018, Mr Branson helped launch Uniting’s ‘Treat Fair’ campaign, which called for a health response to drug addiction, at Sydney Town Hall.

Branson ‘is entitled to his point of view’

Responding to the contractor’s latest call for change, Deputy Premier Prue Car said Mr Branson was “entitled to his views” on NSW laws.

The government refuses to consider drug reform until it has held the promised summit on drugs.

“We’re looking at holding it next year. I can’t give you a month,” Premier Chris Minns said at a budget estimates hearing last week.

The summit will bring together health and addiction experts and front-line workers.

Dr Jauncey said she had not yet received an invitation to attend the summit.

“Please give us a date so we can move forward,” she said.

She said that while the state’s last drug summit in 1999 brought “tremendous benefits,” it failed to reform the law.

“Twenty-five years later, I think we really need to ensure that the too-hard basket doesn’t remain full.”

Last month, New South Wales announced it would introduce a “two strikes” system for minor drug possession to divert thousands of users from the justice system.

From early next year, people caught in possession of small quantities of drugs could be issued with two on-the-spot fines before being charged.

$400 fines will be waived for those who complete a drug diversion program.

The project was recommended in 2020 by an inquiry into ice use and announced by the former government late last year.

Dr Jauncey said urgent reform was needed to save lives.

“To be honest, many of us who have been working on the front line for many, many years are feeling a sense of frustration,” she said.

“Drug deaths are higher than ever. Morbidity and injuries associated with drug use are higher than ever.

“There are things we can do. We know we can do it, the ACT has done it, 25 other countries around the world have done it.”

Sir Richard Branson was not available for comment.