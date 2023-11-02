I use these two psychology-backed comebacks when I’m insulted by someone – and they work so well they never dare try it again

<!–

A psychologist has shared the two stellar comebacks that will ensure no one insults you ever again.

Grayson Allen is a Cambridge University graduate who regularly shares psychological tips and tricks, like how to instantly appear more attractive.

He recently revealed two simple but effective methods for dealing with a bully.

“When someone insults you, they often feel unsafe or bad,” Grayson said.

Tips included showing empathy and refusing to respond to the bully.

1) The empathic response

Grayson recommended staying relaxed after someone insults you.

“Maybe pause for a moment, look around a little bit,” he said. “Then ask them if they’re okay.”

The psychologist noted that it was essential to pretend or show genuine empathy towards the bully.

‘OOnly a person who is suffering inside would insult someone else,” he said.

2) “Did you hear anything?” ” method

“Just ignore the insult,” Grayson said.

“If someone insults you one-on-one or in a group, don’t change your facial expression, try to stay relaxed and continue talking about what you were talking about.”

He said ignoring them would make them squirm and feel uncomfortable.

“If you show that you’re completely out of sync, or that you didn’t even hear it, it’s going to be awkward, they’re going to look bad, and you’re going to be in control.”

Many thanked Grayson for his advice.

“As the saying goes, no one can humiliate you without your consent,” one said.

“The person who has controlled himself cannot be controlled!” » another added.