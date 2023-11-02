Roads in London and southern England have been flooded as a result of heavy rain caused by Storm Ciarán.
It comes after travelers were warned on Wednesday to stay home on Thursday and widespread disruptions were expected on roads and railways.
November 2, 2023 • 7:05 am
A cyclist attempts to traverse deep surface water while walking on a footpath in Brent Cross
A cyclist navigates flash floods on a road in Bournemouth
Car goes through flash floods in Dorset
Jersey Police have said 39 people and their eight pets have been moved to alternative accommodation following the arrival of Storm Ciarán.
Three people have also been taken to the hospital. A red weather warning remains in force for the Channel Islands, where winds of 100mph have been recorded.
The Telegraph will provide live updates on Storm Ciarán with a major incident declared in the south of England.
Strong winds and rain are forecast to cause widespread disruption on Thursday morning while hundreds of schools remain closed.
The storm arrived in the UK on Wednesday and has already wreaked havoc in Jersey, where dozens of residents were forced to leave their homes to seek alternative accommodation.
UK weather, Storm Ciarán latest: Residents moved from homes as 100mph winds strike