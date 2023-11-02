Thu. Nov 2nd, 2023

    UK weather, Storm Ciarán latest: Residents moved from homes as 100mph winds strike

    Images: Flooded roads in London and southern England

    Roads in London and southern England have been flooded as a result of heavy rain caused by Storm Ciarán.

    It comes after travelers were warned on Wednesday to stay home on Thursday and widespread disruptions were expected on roads and railways.

    A cyclist attempts to traverse deep surface water while walking on a footpath in Brent Cross

    A cyclist navigates flash floods on a road in Bournemouth

    Car goes through flash floods in Dorset

    39 people relocated from their homes in Jersey

    Jersey Police have said 39 people and their eight pets have been moved to alternative accommodation following the arrival of Storm Ciarán.

    Three people have also been taken to the hospital. A red weather warning remains in force for the Channel Islands, where winds of 100mph have been recorded.

    So far tonight, 29 adults, 6 children and 7 pets have been relocated to hotel accommodations due to property damage. 4 people and a cat have been moved to another address and 3 people have been taken to the emergency room.

    Emergency services continue working to deal with the incidents.

    — Jersey States Police (@JerseyPolice) November 2, 2023

    Good day

    The Telegraph will provide live updates on Storm Ciarán with a major incident declared in the south of England.

    Strong winds and rain are forecast to cause widespread disruption on Thursday morning while hundreds of schools remain closed.

    The storm arrived in the UK on Wednesday and has already wreaked havoc in Jersey, where dozens of residents were forced to leave their homes to seek alternative accommodation.

    For the latest updates, follow our blog and the Telegraph website.

