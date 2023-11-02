Matt Shirvington shocks Sunrise viewers as does a racy dance in a pair of ‘chilly willy’ Budgy Smugglers

<!–

Sunrise host Matt Shirvington treated fans to a spicy bum dance when he donned a pair of skinny Budgy Smugglers on Thursday.

Matt hosted a segment on the finalists for ‘The World’s Most Ordinary Rig’ and was at his playful best after receiving a pair of ‘chilly willy’ slips.

“I’m honored,” Matt beamed after a finalist presented him with a pair.

“They’re way too big for me,” he added.

The former Olympian donned the skimpy swimwear over his suit and started wiggling sexily to the beat of the classic song “Hot Stuff.”

“Budgy Smuggler just went crazy,” co-host Natalie Barr said with a laugh.

Budgy Smuggler hosts the World’s Most Ordinary Rig every year, with the winner receiving a $10,000 prize and a modeling contract.

After more than 1,000 participants from almost 100 countries this year, the finalists have been narrowed down to just ten.

Speaking about the light-hearted competition, contestant Reg Guilford joked that he had spent a few ‘man hours’ in the pub and ‘not enough’ on the pitch.

Sunrise host Matt Shirvington treated fans to a spicy bum dance when he donned a pair of skinny Budgy Smuggler swimmers on Thursday

While Matty Birbeck, who is originally from Britain, joked that he brought ‘raw sex appeal’ when asked about competitive advantage.

“A bit of British charm, a bit of laughter and hopefully a few too many schooners,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Antoine proved his special skill on the kazoo by playing Daryl Braithwaite’s hit ‘Horses’ on the instrument.

Matt hosted a segment on the finalists for ‘The World’s Most Ordinary Rig’ and was at his playful best after receiving a pair of ‘chilly willy’ briefs

Finalist Nikolasa Lilo summed up the competition and said it was all about enjoying life.

‘It’s (about) life. You just have to enjoy it. You don’t have to take life too seriously, as you can see from us guys here,” he said.

‘We like to have a little fun and enjoy the good things a little too much.’

The World’s Most Ordinary Rig takes place on Saturday, November 4 at 12pm at Sydney’s Ivy.