Thu. Nov 2nd, 2023

    Egypt prepares to receive 7,000 foreigners to be evacuated from Gaza via Rafah Crossing

    NNA – Egypt is preparing to receive 7,000 foreigners scheduled to be evacuated from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing, according to a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.nbsp;

    The statement mentioned that the assistant foreign minister Ismail Khairat discussed during Wednesday#39;s meeting with foreign diplomats quot;preparations aimed at facilitating the reception and evacuation of foreign citizens from Gaza through the Rafah crossing,quot; indicating that they number quot;approximately 7,000 foreign citizens holding the nationality of more than 60 countries.quot;–AFP

