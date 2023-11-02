Only cancer treatment hospital in Gaza stopped working due to Israeli strikes, says Health Minister

NNA – Palestinian Minister of Health May Alkaila said today that the Turkish Friendship Hospital, the only cancer treatment hospitalnbsp;in the Gaza Strip, has stopped all operationsnbsp;as a result of bombings by the Israeli occupation forces yesterday and the day before yesterday, and after totally running out of fuel.

She said that 16nbsp;out of 35 hospitals in the Gaza Strip had stopped operating as a result of the bombings and running out of fuel.

The Minister said 70 cancer patients getting treatment in the Turkish Hospital may lose their lives, explaining that the number of cancer patients in the Gaza Strip is about 2,000 living in catastrophic health conditions as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression and the displacement of a large number of people.

Alkaila expressed fear that Al-Shifa Medical Complex, the largest hospital in thenbsp;Gaza Strip, could alsonbsp;stop operations in less than 24 hours after running out of fuel, explaining that the emergency, surgery, kidney dialysis, intensive care, and incubator wards are the only departments still functioningnbsp;and that the hospital is operating at a capacity exceeding by several times its capability and with a staff that does not cover 30% of its needs.

An estimated 50,000 people displaced by the Israeli attacks have also taken refuge in and around Al-Shifa Medical Complex, where its vicinity is regularly subjected to Israeli bombing, she said.

The Minister of Health said that only 81 patients were allowed to leave the Gaza Strip today for treatment in Egypt out of thousands of wounded.

She reiterated her urgent appeals to stop the Israeli aggression and allow the entry of necessary medicines and medical supplies, as well as allow the entry of volunteer medical teams and take the wounded out for treatment.–WAFAnbsp;

