    Iraq postpones the Baghdad conference, co-sponsored by Emmanuel Macron

    NNA – Iraq has postponednbsp;Baghdad conference, co-sponsored by Emmanuel Macron.
    This was to be the third edition of a format launched by France, emphasizing economic cooperation between countries to get Iraq off the ground again.

    Emmanuel Macron#39;s declared support for Israel contributed to making this conference unthinkable.nbsp;
    quot;Officially, the conference is not cancelled,quot; adds the source in Baghdad, quot;it is postponed indefinitely, without any new date being set in 2024.quot;–sourcesnbsp;

