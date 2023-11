Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

Well before her fateful vote to remove Kevin McCarthy from the House speakership, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) arrived on Capitol Hill as a freshman lawmaker with a grandiose vision of her role in government.

In a strategy memo she wrote in 2021, Mace described herself as “THE freshman thought leader on federal issues,” according to a copy obtained by The Daily Beast.

She even gave herself a brand name: “NATIONAL NANCY.”

