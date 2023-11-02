Thu. Nov 2nd, 2023

    Dean Phillips Used Secret LLC to Buy Real Estate

    Dean Phillips Used Secret LLC to Buy Real Estate

    A year after taking his first congressional oath of office, Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) seemed to have found himself at home in Washington, D.C.—so much so that he appears to have made it his primary residence, according to city property records.

    In December 2019, Phillips bought a $1.5 million townhome in southeast D.C.—a “show-stopper,” according to the Sotheby’s listing—purchasing the house outright and then borrowing $1.3 million against it the next month. That deed of trust, which Phillips executed on Jan. 31, 2020, carries an occupancy requirement that states the borrower “shall continue to occupy the Property as Borrower’s principal residence for at least one year after the date of occupancy.”

