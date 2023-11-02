Launceston, Tasmania, real estate ‘hammer rampage’: Footage shows tradie in hi-vis workwear allegedly smashing shop’s front windows

<!–

An Australian trader went on an alleged rampage by smashing the windows of a real estate agency with a hammer.

Police confirmed the incident happened around 4.30pm on Monday in Launceston, Tasmania, and later arrested a 28-year-old suspect in Newnham in the city’s north.

Images of the incident shared by Pulse Hobart shows a man in a hi-vis helmet carrying an esky in one hand and brandishing a hammer in the other as he exits a store.

Some of the damage to the front of the Launceston estate agency (pictured)

The trader allegedly broke the front plate windows and glass entrance doors.

He then allegedly smashed every floor-to-ceiling window in the storefront as he passed in the street.

Photos later showed the real estate business with its windows boarded up with plywood, as customers were informed that access to the offices would be limited “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Several employees were inside the business when the windows were broken.

Police said a man was arrested and charged with willful damage.

Police say the arrested man used a hammer to break several glass windows and the front door of the building, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

No injuries have been reported.

The arrested man, known to staff in the real estate sector, was charged with intentional damage.

He was released on bail to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court in December.