UNICEF: Israeli bombing on Jabalia camp in Gaza is a massacre

NNA -nbsp;The United Nations Childrenrsquo;s Fund (UNICEF) described the Israeli airstrikes on the Jabalia Palestinian refugee camp in the Gaza Strip as a massacre.

ldquo;The scenes of massacre committed in Jabalia camp following the raids on Tuesday and Wednesday are terrifying,rdquo; the UNICEF said on its account on X platform on Thursday, adding that so many children are among the victims.

UNICEF renewed the call for an immediate ceasefire and the unconditional entry of humanitarian aid.

Earlier, Reuters reported that at least 195 people were killed and 777 wounded in Israeli raids on the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Gazarsquo;s Interior Ministry said on Tuesday that airstrikes on Jabalia had killed and wounded at least 400 people.

nbsp;

==========R.H.