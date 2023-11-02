Thu. Nov 2nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hamas says 195 killed In Israel strikes on Gaza camp this week

    By

    Nov 2, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – Hamas in Gaza said Thursday 195 people had been killed in Israeli strikes this week on Jabalia refugee camp, the biggest in the tiny Palestinian territory.

    quot;The victims of the first and second massacres in Jabalia exceed 1,000quot; including quot;martyrs and woundedquot;, said a statement from the Hamasnbsp;press office, referring to strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

    quot;We have recorded 195 martyrs, 120 missing under the rubble, and 777 wounded,quot; it said.

    AFP could not independently verify the figure.

    The Palestiniannbsp;health ministry saysnbsp;8,796 people have died, mostly women and children, since Israel launched a massive ground and air assault following the October 7 Hamas attacks it says claimed 1,400 lives, also mostly civilians.–Sourcesnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Ministry of Health in Gaza: More than 8,796 martyrs since onset of aggression

    Nov 2, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Israeli enemy targets south Lebanon’s Al-Adissa, Wadi Al-Aleq

    Nov 2, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Enemy drones violate Lebanese airspace above Tyre

    Nov 2, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Ministry of Health in Gaza: More than 8,796 martyrs since onset of aggression

    Nov 2, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Israeli enemy targets south Lebanon’s Al-Adissa, Wadi Al-Aleq

    Nov 2, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Enemy drones violate Lebanese airspace above Tyre

    Nov 2, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Israel’s Al-Manara site targeted with guided missiles

    Nov 2, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy