Hamas says 195 killed In Israel strikes on Gaza camp this week

NNA – Hamas in Gaza said Thursday 195 people had been killed in Israeli strikes this week on Jabalia refugee camp, the biggest in the tiny Palestinian territory.
quot;The victims of the first and second massacres in Jabalia exceed 1,000quot; including quot;martyrs and woundedquot;, said a statement from the Hamasnbsp;press office, referring to strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday.
quot;We have recorded 195 martyrs, 120 missing under the rubble, and 777 wounded,quot; it said.
AFP could not independently verify the figure.
The Palestiniannbsp;health ministry saysnbsp;8,796 people have died, mostly women and children, since Israel launched a massive ground and air assault following the October 7 Hamas attacks it says claimed 1,400 lives, also mostly civilians.–Sourcesnbsp;
