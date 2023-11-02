British Independent Film Awards: ‘Rye Lane,’ ‘Scrapper,’ ‘All of Us Strangers’ Lead Nominations

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
The nominations for the British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs) were unveiled by star presenters Susan Wokoma and Morfydd Clark at One Hundred Shoreditch, London, on Thursday morning.
“To shine a spotlight on the incredible talent working in the British film industry, this year’s list once again features exceptional debuts from Britain’s brightest new talent alongside previous BIFA nominees such as Tilda Swinton, Paul Mescal, Jamie Bell and Amir El-Masr. ‘, the organization said.
Leads the nominations with 16 is Rye Lane, Raine Allen-Miller’s romantic comedy set in London that follows a pair of semi-reluctant lovers on an impromptu tour of Peckham. It scores nominations for Allen-Miller for best director and best debut director, best screenplay debut screenwriter for writing duo Nathan Bryon and Tom Melia, as well as a nomination for best joint lead for stars Vivian Oparah and David Jonsson. Oparah has also been nominated in the breakthrough performance category. Rye Lane is also in the running for best British independent film and eight craft categories.
Scraper, the uplifting story of a grieving young girl as she negotiates the return of an absent father she doesn’t want but may need, received a total of fourteen nominations. That is four for feature debut filmmaker Charlotte Regan: best director, best screenplay, best debut director and best debut screenwriter, but also for best British independent film. The film also earned Best Joint Lead nominations for stars Harris Dickinson and Lola Campbell, who also scored a nod in the breakthrough performance category.
BIFA veteran Andrew Haigh returns with All of us strangers, a disturbing story about a writer revisiting his past and heading toward a mysterious new relationship, which also received fourteen nominations. Including best director, best screenplay for Haigh and best British independent film. In the performance categories, Andrew Scott picked up a nomination for Best Lead Performance, while Jamie Bell, Claire Foy and Paul Mescal picked up Best Supporting Performance nods.
Molly Manning Walker’s feature film debut, How to have sex, earned 13 nominations, while the feature film debut of Sam H. Freeman and Ng Choon Ping Woman 11, and Mahalia Belo’s feature film debut The ending we assume nine.
View the full list of nominations below.
The Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film
To be announced
Best British Independent Film
ALL STRANGER FROM US Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey
FEMME Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Myles Payne, Sam Ritzenberg
How to Have Sex Molly Manning Walker, Ivana MacKinnon, Emily Leo, Konstantinos Kontovrakis
RYE LANE Raine Allen-Miller, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones
SCRAPER Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough
Best International Independent Film, sponsored by Champagne Taittinger
ANATOMY OF A FALL Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion
FALLEN LEAVES Aki Kauriskmäki
FREMONT Babak Jalali, Carolina Cavalli, Marjaneh Moghimi, Sudnya Shroff, Rachael Fung
MONSTER Hirokazu Kore-Eda, Yuji Sakamoto, Genki Kawamura, Kenji Yamada
PREVIOUS LIVES Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler
Best Director, sponsored by Sky Cinema R
AINE ALLEN-MILLER Rye Lane
SAM H FREEMAN, NG CHOON PING Female
ANDREW HAIGH All of us strangers
MOLLY MANNING WALKER How to have sex
CHARLOTTE REGAN Scraper
Best lead performance
JODIE COMER The ending we assume
MIA MCKENNA-BRUCE How to have sex
TIA NOMORE Earth Mom
NABHAAN RIZWAN Into Camera
ANDREW SCOTT All of us strangers
TILDA SWINTON The Eternal Daughter
Best Screenplay, sponsored by Apple Original Films
NATHAN BRYON, TOM MELIA Rye Lane
SAM H FREEMAN, NG CHOON PING Female
ANDREW HAIGH All of us strangers
MOLLY MANNING WALKER How to have sex
CHARLOTTE REGAN Scraper
Best Supporting Performance
RITU ARYA Polite society
JAMIE BELL All of us strangers
SAMUEL BOTTOMLEY How to have sex
ALEXANDRA BURKE Beautiful red dress
AMIR EL-MASRY on camera
CLAIRE FOY All of us strangers
PAUL MESCAL All of us strangers
ALIA SHAWKAT Drift
SHAUN THOMAS How to have sex
KATHERINE WATERSON The ending we assume
Best Joint Lead Performance
LOLA CAMPBELL, HARRIS DICKINSON Scrapper
DAVID JONSSON, VIVIAN OPARAH Rye Lane
NATHAN STEWART-JARRETT, GEORGE MACKAY Female
The Douglas Hickox Award (for Best Debut Director), sponsored by BBC Film
RAINE ALLEN-MILLER Rye Lane
SAM H FREEMAN, NG CHOON PING Female
SAVANA LEAF Earth Mama
MOLLY MANNING WALKER How to have sex
CHARLOTTE REGAN Scraper
Breakthrough producer, sponsored by Pinewood and Shepperton Studios
THEO BARROWCLOUGH Scrapper GEORGIA GOGGIN Beautiful red dress
YVONNE ISIMEME IBAZEBO Rye Lane (also produced by Damian Jones)
GANNESH RAJAH When the streets were on fire
CHI THAI Furious grace
Breakthrough performance, sponsored by Netflix
LE’SHANTEY BONSU Girl
LOLA CAMPBELL Scraper
PRIYA KANSARA Polite society
MIA MCKENNA-BRUCE How to have sex
VIVIAN OPARAH Rye Lane
Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary
CHLOE ABRAHAMS The taste of mango
SOPHIE COMPTON, REUBEN HAMLYN Another body
ELLA GLENDINING Is anyone there?
ALICE RUSSELL When the streets were on fire
CHRISTOPHER SHARP Bobi Wine: The People’s President (also directed by Moses Bwayo)
Best Debut Screenwriter, sponsored by Film4
NATHAN BRYON, TOM MELIA Rye Lane
SAM H FREEMAN, NG CHOON PING Female
MOLLY MANNING WALKER How to have sex
NIDA MANZOOR Polite society
CHARLOTTE REGAN Scraper
The Raindance Maverick Award
WHEN THE STREETS ARE ON FIRE Alice Russell, Gannesh Rajah
IS SOMEONE THERE? Ella Glendining, Janine Marmot
CALL ME LAW Edward Lovelace
raging grace Paris Zarcilla, Chi Thai
RED HERRING Kit Vincent, Ed Owles
Best documentary, sponsored by Intermission Film
ANOTHER BODY Sophie Compton, Reuben Hamlyn, Isabel Freeman, Elizabeth Woodward
BOBI WINE: THE PEOPLE’S PRESIDENT Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp, John Battsek
WHEN THE STREETS ARE ON FIRE Alice Russell, Gannesh Rajah
LYRA Alison Millar, Jackie Doyle
OCCUPIED CITY Steve McQueen, Bianca Stitger, Floor Onrust, Anna Smith-Tenser
Best British Short Film
CHRISTOPHER AT SEA Tom CJ Brown, Laure Desmazières, Emmanuel-Alain Raynal, Pierre Baussaron, Amanda Miller, Hannah Stolarski, Nick Read, Emily-Jane Brown
FESTIVAL OF SLAPS Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer
LEONS Beru Tessema, Ama Ampadu
MUNA Warda Mohamed, Angela Moneke, Simon Hatton
THE TALENT Thomas May Bailey, Emma D’Arcy, Ellen Spence
Dear casting,
sponsored by Casting Society & Spotlight SHAHEEN BAIG scraper
KHARMEL COCHRANE Rye Lane
KAHLEEN CRAWFORD All of us strangers ISABELLA ODOFFIN How to have sex
SALOME OGGENFUSS, GERALDINE BARÓN, ABBY HARRI Earth Mom
Best Cinematography, sponsored by Harbor & Kodak
OLAN COLLARDY Rye Lane
SUZIE LAVELLE The ending we assume
MOLLY MANNING WALKER Scrapper
JAMIE D. RAMSAY All of us strangers
JAMES RHODES Woman
Best Costume Design
GEORGE BUXTON How to have sex
OLIVER CRONK Scraper
BUKI EBIESUWA Woman
CYNTHIA LAWRENCE-JOHN Rye Lane
PC WILLIAMS The ending we assume
Best editing
JONATHAN ALBERTS All of us strangers
VICTORIA BOYDELL Rye Lane
PAUL CARLIN Bobi Wine: the people’s president AVDHESH MOHLA High and low – John Galliano ARTTU SALMI The ending we assume
Best effects
PADDY EASON Polite society
THEODOR FLO-GROENEBOOM The End We
Start from
JONATHAN GALES, RICHARD BAKER The kitchen
Best Music Supervision
CIARA ELWIS Female
CONNIE FARR All of us strangers
DAVID FISH Rye Lane
Best Makeup and Hair Design,
sponsored by The Wall Group
ZOE CLARE BROWN All of us strangers
CLAIRE CARTER Polite society
MARIE DEEHAN Woman
NATASHA LAWES How to have sex
BIANCA SIMONE SCOTT Rye Lane
Best original music,
sponsored by Universal Music Publishing Group
ADAM JANOTA BZOWSKI Woman
PATRICK JONSSON Scraper
KWES Rye Lane
ANNA MEREDITH The ending we assume
RÉ OLUNUGA Girl
Best production design,
sponsored by ATC & Broadsword
LAURA ELLIS CRICKS The End We Begin By SARAH FINLAY We are all strangers
ELENA MUNTONI Scrapper NATHAN PARKER The kitchen ANNA RHODES Rye Lane
Best sound, powered by Halo
BEN BAIRD, JACK WENSLEY, ADAM FLETCHER, ALEXEJ MUNGERSDORFF Scrapper
STEVE FANAGAN How to have sex
STEVIE HAYWOOD, JOAKIM SUNDSTRÖM,
PER BOSTROM We are all strangers
MARK JENKIN Enys Men
JENS ROSENLUND-PETERSEN, AMY FELTON,
JOE JACKSON, TIM CAVAGIN, LORI DOVI
The ending we assume
British Independent Film Awards: ‘Rye Lane,’ ‘Scrapper,’ ‘All of Us Strangers’ Lead Nominations