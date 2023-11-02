Thu. Nov 2nd, 2023

    News

    British Independent Film Awards: ‘Rye Lane,’ ‘Scrapper,’ ‘All of Us Strangers’ Lead Nominations

    By

    Nov 2, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    British Independent Film Awards: ‘Rye Lane,’ ‘Scrapper,’ ‘All of Us Strangers’ Lead Nominations

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    The nominations for the British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs) were unveiled by star presenters Susan Wokoma and Morfydd Clark at One Hundred Shoreditch, London, on Thursday morning.

    “To shine a spotlight on the incredible talent working in the British film industry, this year’s list once again features exceptional debuts from Britain’s brightest new talent alongside previous BIFA nominees such as Tilda Swinton, Paul Mescal, Jamie Bell and Amir El-Masr. ‘, the organization said.

    Leads the nominations with 16 is Rye Lane, Raine Allen-Miller’s romantic comedy set in London that follows a pair of semi-reluctant lovers on an impromptu tour of Peckham. It scores nominations for Allen-Miller for best director and best debut director, best screenplay debut screenwriter for writing duo Nathan Bryon and Tom Melia, as well as a nomination for best joint lead for stars Vivian Oparah and David Jonsson. Oparah has also been nominated in the breakthrough performance category. Rye Lane is also in the running for best British independent film and eight craft categories.

    Scraper, the uplifting story of a grieving young girl as she negotiates the return of an absent father she doesn’t want but may need, received a total of fourteen nominations. That is four for feature debut filmmaker Charlotte Regan: best director, best screenplay, best debut director and best debut screenwriter, but also for best British independent film. The film also earned Best Joint Lead nominations for stars Harris Dickinson and Lola Campbell, who also scored a nod in the breakthrough performance category.

    BIFA veteran Andrew Haigh returns with All of us strangers, a disturbing story about a writer revisiting his past and heading toward a mysterious new relationship, which also received fourteen nominations. Including best director, best screenplay for Haigh and best British independent film. In the performance categories, Andrew Scott picked up a nomination for Best Lead Performance, while Jamie Bell, Claire Foy and Paul Mescal picked up Best Supporting Performance nods.

    Molly Manning Walker’s feature film debut, How to have sex, earned 13 nominations, while the feature film debut of Sam H. Freeman and Ng Choon Ping Woman 11, and Mahalia Belo’s feature film debut The ending we assume nine.

    View the full list of nominations below.

    The Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film

    To be announced

    Best British Independent Film

    ALL STRANGER FROM US Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey

    FEMME Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Myles Payne, Sam Ritzenberg

    How to Have Sex Molly Manning Walker, Ivana MacKinnon, Emily Leo, Konstantinos Kontovrakis

    RYE LANE Raine Allen-Miller, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones

    SCRAPER Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough

    Best International Independent Film, sponsored by Champagne Taittinger

    ANATOMY OF A FALL Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

    FALLEN LEAVES Aki Kauriskmäki

    FREMONT Babak Jalali, Carolina Cavalli, Marjaneh Moghimi, Sudnya Shroff, Rachael Fung

    MONSTER Hirokazu Kore-Eda, Yuji Sakamoto, Genki Kawamura, Kenji Yamada

    PREVIOUS LIVES Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler

    Best Director, sponsored by Sky Cinema R

    AINE ALLEN-MILLER Rye Lane

    SAM H FREEMAN, NG CHOON PING Female

    ANDREW HAIGH All of us strangers

    MOLLY MANNING WALKER How to have sex

    CHARLOTTE REGAN Scraper

    Best lead performance

    JODIE COMER The ending we assume

    MIA MCKENNA-BRUCE How to have sex

    TIA NOMORE Earth Mom

    NABHAAN RIZWAN Into Camera

    ANDREW SCOTT All of us strangers

    TILDA SWINTON The Eternal Daughter

    Best Screenplay, sponsored by Apple Original Films
    NATHAN BRYON, TOM MELIA Rye Lane

    SAM H FREEMAN, NG CHOON PING Female

    ANDREW HAIGH All of us strangers

    MOLLY MANNING WALKER How to have sex

    CHARLOTTE REGAN Scraper

    Best Supporting Performance

    RITU ARYA Polite society

    JAMIE BELL All of us strangers

    SAMUEL BOTTOMLEY How to have sex

    ALEXANDRA BURKE Beautiful red dress

    AMIR EL-MASRY on camera

    CLAIRE FOY All of us strangers

    PAUL MESCAL All of us strangers

    ALIA SHAWKAT Drift

    SHAUN THOMAS How to have sex

    KATHERINE WATERSON The ending we assume

    Best Joint Lead Performance

    LOLA CAMPBELL, HARRIS DICKINSON Scrapper

    DAVID JONSSON, VIVIAN OPARAH Rye Lane

    NATHAN STEWART-JARRETT, GEORGE MACKAY Female

    The Douglas Hickox Award (for Best Debut Director), sponsored by BBC Film

    RAINE ALLEN-MILLER Rye Lane

    SAM H FREEMAN, NG CHOON PING Female

    SAVANA LEAF Earth Mama

    MOLLY MANNING WALKER How to have sex

    CHARLOTTE REGAN Scraper

    Breakthrough producer, sponsored by Pinewood and Shepperton Studios

    THEO BARROWCLOUGH Scrapper GEORGIA GOGGIN Beautiful red dress

    YVONNE ISIMEME IBAZEBO Rye Lane (also produced by Damian Jones)

    GANNESH RAJAH When the streets were on fire

    CHI THAI Furious grace

    Breakthrough performance, sponsored by Netflix

    LE’SHANTEY BONSU Girl

    LOLA CAMPBELL Scraper

    PRIYA KANSARA Polite society

    MIA MCKENNA-BRUCE How to have sex

    VIVIAN OPARAH Rye Lane

    Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary

    CHLOE ABRAHAMS The taste of mango

    SOPHIE COMPTON, REUBEN HAMLYN Another body

    ELLA GLENDINING Is anyone there?

    ALICE RUSSELL When the streets were on fire

    CHRISTOPHER SHARP Bobi Wine: The People’s President (also directed by Moses Bwayo)

    Best Debut Screenwriter, sponsored by Film4

    NATHAN BRYON, TOM MELIA Rye Lane

    SAM H FREEMAN, NG CHOON PING Female

    MOLLY MANNING WALKER How to have sex

    NIDA MANZOOR Polite society

    CHARLOTTE REGAN Scraper

    The Raindance Maverick Award

    WHEN THE STREETS ARE ON FIRE Alice Russell, Gannesh Rajah

    IS SOMEONE THERE? Ella Glendining, Janine Marmot

    CALL ME LAW Edward Lovelace

    raging grace Paris Zarcilla, Chi Thai

    RED HERRING Kit Vincent, Ed Owles

    Best documentary, sponsored by Intermission Film

    ANOTHER BODY Sophie Compton, Reuben Hamlyn, Isabel Freeman, Elizabeth Woodward

    BOBI WINE: THE PEOPLE’S PRESIDENT Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp, John Battsek

    WHEN THE STREETS ARE ON FIRE Alice Russell, Gannesh Rajah

    LYRA Alison Millar, Jackie Doyle

    OCCUPIED CITY Steve McQueen, Bianca Stitger, Floor Onrust, Anna Smith-Tenser

    Best British Short Film

    CHRISTOPHER AT SEA Tom CJ Brown, Laure Desmazières, Emmanuel-Alain Raynal, Pierre Baussaron, Amanda Miller, Hannah Stolarski, Nick Read, Emily-Jane Brown

    FESTIVAL OF SLAPS Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer

    LEONS Beru Tessema, Ama Ampadu

    MUNA Warda Mohamed, Angela Moneke, Simon Hatton

    THE TALENT Thomas May Bailey, Emma D’Arcy, Ellen Spence

    Dear casting,
    sponsored by Casting Society & Spotlight     SHAHEEN BAIG scraper
    KHARMEL COCHRANE Rye Lane
    KAHLEEN CRAWFORD All of us strangers ISABELLA ODOFFIN How to have sex
    SALOME OGGENFUSS, GERALDINE BARÓN, ABBY HARRI Earth Mom
    Best Cinematography, sponsored by Harbor & Kodak
    OLAN COLLARDY Rye Lane
    SUZIE LAVELLE The ending we assume
    MOLLY MANNING WALKER Scrapper
    JAMIE D. RAMSAY All of us strangers
    JAMES RHODES Woman

    Best Costume Design
    GEORGE BUXTON How to have sex
    OLIVER CRONK Scraper
    BUKI EBIESUWA Woman
    CYNTHIA LAWRENCE-JOHN Rye Lane
    PC WILLIAMS The ending we assume
    Best editing
    JONATHAN ALBERTS All of us strangers
    VICTORIA BOYDELL Rye Lane
    PAUL CARLIN Bobi Wine: the people’s president AVDHESH MOHLA High and low – John Galliano ARTTU SALMI The ending we assume

    Best effects
    PADDY EASON Polite society
    THEODOR FLO-GROENEBOOM The End We
    Start from
    JONATHAN GALES, RICHARD BAKER The kitchen
    Best Music Supervision
    CIARA ELWIS Female
    CONNIE FARR All of us strangers
    DAVID FISH Rye Lane

    Best Makeup and Hair Design,
    sponsored by The Wall Group
    ZOE CLARE BROWN All of us strangers
    CLAIRE CARTER Polite society
    MARIE DEEHAN Woman
    NATASHA LAWES How to have sex
    BIANCA SIMONE SCOTT Rye Lane
    Best original music,
    sponsored by Universal Music Publishing Group
    ADAM JANOTA BZOWSKI Woman
    PATRICK JONSSON Scraper
    KWES Rye Lane
    ANNA MEREDITH The ending we assume
    RÉ OLUNUGA Girl

    Best production design,
    sponsored by ATC & Broadsword
    LAURA ELLIS CRICKS The End We Begin By SARAH FINLAY We are all strangers
    ELENA MUNTONI Scrapper NATHAN PARKER The kitchen ANNA RHODES Rye Lane
    Best sound, powered by Halo
    BEN BAIRD, JACK WENSLEY, ADAM FLETCHER, ALEXEJ MUNGERSDORFF Scrapper
    STEVE FANAGAN How to have sex
    STEVIE HAYWOOD, JOAKIM SUNDSTRÖM,
    PER BOSTROM We are all strangers
    MARK JENKIN Enys Men
    JENS ROSENLUND-PETERSEN, AMY FELTON,
    JOE JACKSON, TIM CAVAGIN, LORI DOVI
    The ending we assume

    British Independent Film Awards: ‘Rye Lane,’ ‘Scrapper,’ ‘All of Us Strangers’ Lead Nominations

    By

    Related Post

    News

    TOWIE star Bobby Norris ‘suffers head injuries after being mown down by a motorbike as he was crossing the road’

    Nov 2, 2023
    News

    Mason Mount was the ONLY Man United player who stayed after the full-time whistle last night to clap fans

    Nov 2, 2023
    News

    JPMorgan’s Dimon warns the Fed’s inflation war will spook markets – and flags a raft of threats to the US economy

    Nov 2, 2023

    You missed

    News

    TOWIE star Bobby Norris ‘suffers head injuries after being mown down by a motorbike as he was crossing the road’

    Nov 2, 2023
    News

    Mason Mount was the ONLY Man United player who stayed after the full-time whistle last night to clap fans

    Nov 2, 2023
    News

    JPMorgan’s Dimon warns the Fed’s inflation war will spook markets – and flags a raft of threats to the US economy

    Nov 2, 2023
    News

    Bill Ackman says it’s ‘pathetic’ that law firms and other corporations feel they have to ‘police’ antisemitism on university campuses

    Nov 2, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy