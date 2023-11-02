British Independent Film Awards: ‘Rye Lane,’ ‘Scrapper,’ ‘All of Us Strangers’ Lead Nominations

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The nominations for the British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs) were unveiled by star presenters Susan Wokoma and Morfydd Clark at One Hundred Shoreditch, London, on Thursday morning.

“To shine a spotlight on the incredible talent working in the British film industry, this year’s list once again features exceptional debuts from Britain’s brightest new talent alongside previous BIFA nominees such as Tilda Swinton, Paul Mescal, Jamie Bell and Amir El-Masr. ‘, the organization said.

Leads the nominations with 16 is Rye Lane, Raine Allen-Miller’s romantic comedy set in London that follows a pair of semi-reluctant lovers on an impromptu tour of Peckham. It scores nominations for Allen-Miller for best director and best debut director, best screenplay debut screenwriter for writing duo Nathan Bryon and Tom Melia, as well as a nomination for best joint lead for stars Vivian Oparah and David Jonsson. Oparah has also been nominated in the breakthrough performance category. Rye Lane is also in the running for best British independent film and eight craft categories.

Scraper, the uplifting story of a grieving young girl as she negotiates the return of an absent father she doesn’t want but may need, received a total of fourteen nominations. That is four for feature debut filmmaker Charlotte Regan: best director, best screenplay, best debut director and best debut screenwriter, but also for best British independent film. The film also earned Best Joint Lead nominations for stars Harris Dickinson and Lola Campbell, who also scored a nod in the breakthrough performance category.

BIFA veteran Andrew Haigh returns with All of us strangers, a disturbing story about a writer revisiting his past and heading toward a mysterious new relationship, which also received fourteen nominations. Including best director, best screenplay for Haigh and best British independent film. In the performance categories, Andrew Scott picked up a nomination for Best Lead Performance, while Jamie Bell, Claire Foy and Paul Mescal picked up Best Supporting Performance nods.

Molly Manning Walker’s feature film debut, How to have sex, earned 13 nominations, while the feature film debut of Sam H. Freeman and Ng Choon Ping Woman 11, and Mahalia Belo’s feature film debut The ending we assume nine.

View the full list of nominations below.

The Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film

To be announced

Best British Independent Film

ALL STRANGER FROM US Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey

FEMME Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Myles Payne, Sam Ritzenberg

How to Have Sex Molly Manning Walker, Ivana MacKinnon, Emily Leo, Konstantinos Kontovrakis

RYE LANE Raine Allen-Miller, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones

SCRAPER Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough

Best International Independent Film, sponsored by Champagne Taittinger

ANATOMY OF A FALL Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

FALLEN LEAVES Aki Kauriskmäki

FREMONT Babak Jalali, Carolina Cavalli, Marjaneh Moghimi, Sudnya Shroff, Rachael Fung

MONSTER Hirokazu Kore-Eda, Yuji Sakamoto, Genki Kawamura, Kenji Yamada

PREVIOUS LIVES Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler

Best Director, sponsored by Sky Cinema R

AINE ALLEN-MILLER Rye Lane

SAM H FREEMAN, NG CHOON PING Female

ANDREW HAIGH All of us strangers

MOLLY MANNING WALKER How to have sex

CHARLOTTE REGAN Scraper

Best lead performance

JODIE COMER The ending we assume

MIA MCKENNA-BRUCE How to have sex

TIA NOMORE Earth Mom

NABHAAN RIZWAN Into Camera

ANDREW SCOTT All of us strangers

TILDA SWINTON The Eternal Daughter

Best Screenplay, sponsored by Apple Original Films

NATHAN BRYON, TOM MELIA Rye Lane

SAM H FREEMAN, NG CHOON PING Female

ANDREW HAIGH All of us strangers

MOLLY MANNING WALKER How to have sex

CHARLOTTE REGAN Scraper

Best Supporting Performance

RITU ARYA Polite society

JAMIE BELL All of us strangers

SAMUEL BOTTOMLEY How to have sex

ALEXANDRA BURKE Beautiful red dress

AMIR EL-MASRY on camera

CLAIRE FOY All of us strangers

PAUL MESCAL All of us strangers

ALIA SHAWKAT Drift

SHAUN THOMAS How to have sex

KATHERINE WATERSON The ending we assume

Best Joint Lead Performance

LOLA CAMPBELL, HARRIS DICKINSON Scrapper

DAVID JONSSON, VIVIAN OPARAH Rye Lane

NATHAN STEWART-JARRETT, GEORGE MACKAY Female

The Douglas Hickox Award (for Best Debut Director), sponsored by BBC Film

RAINE ALLEN-MILLER Rye Lane

SAM H FREEMAN, NG CHOON PING Female

SAVANA LEAF Earth Mama

MOLLY MANNING WALKER How to have sex

CHARLOTTE REGAN Scraper

Breakthrough producer, sponsored by Pinewood and Shepperton Studios

THEO BARROWCLOUGH Scrapper GEORGIA GOGGIN Beautiful red dress

YVONNE ISIMEME IBAZEBO Rye Lane (also produced by Damian Jones)

GANNESH RAJAH When the streets were on fire

CHI THAI Furious grace

Breakthrough performance, sponsored by Netflix

LE’SHANTEY BONSU Girl

LOLA CAMPBELL Scraper

PRIYA KANSARA Polite society

MIA MCKENNA-BRUCE How to have sex

VIVIAN OPARAH Rye Lane

Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary

CHLOE ABRAHAMS The taste of mango

SOPHIE COMPTON, REUBEN HAMLYN Another body

ELLA GLENDINING Is anyone there?

ALICE RUSSELL When the streets were on fire

CHRISTOPHER SHARP Bobi Wine: The People’s President (also directed by Moses Bwayo)

Best Debut Screenwriter, sponsored by Film4

NATHAN BRYON, TOM MELIA Rye Lane

SAM H FREEMAN, NG CHOON PING Female

MOLLY MANNING WALKER How to have sex

NIDA MANZOOR Polite society

CHARLOTTE REGAN Scraper

The Raindance Maverick Award

WHEN THE STREETS ARE ON FIRE Alice Russell, Gannesh Rajah

IS SOMEONE THERE? Ella Glendining, Janine Marmot

CALL ME LAW Edward Lovelace

raging grace Paris Zarcilla, Chi Thai

RED HERRING Kit Vincent, Ed Owles

Best documentary, sponsored by Intermission Film

ANOTHER BODY Sophie Compton, Reuben Hamlyn, Isabel Freeman, Elizabeth Woodward

BOBI WINE: THE PEOPLE’S PRESIDENT Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp, John Battsek

WHEN THE STREETS ARE ON FIRE Alice Russell, Gannesh Rajah

LYRA Alison Millar, Jackie Doyle

OCCUPIED CITY Steve McQueen, Bianca Stitger, Floor Onrust, Anna Smith-Tenser

Best British Short Film

CHRISTOPHER AT SEA Tom CJ Brown, Laure Desmazières, Emmanuel-Alain Raynal, Pierre Baussaron, Amanda Miller, Hannah Stolarski, Nick Read, Emily-Jane Brown

FESTIVAL OF SLAPS Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer

LEONS Beru Tessema, Ama Ampadu

MUNA Warda Mohamed, Angela Moneke, Simon Hatton

THE TALENT Thomas May Bailey, Emma D’Arcy, Ellen Spence

Dear casting,

sponsored by Casting Society & Spotlight SHAHEEN BAIG scraper

KHARMEL COCHRANE Rye Lane

KAHLEEN CRAWFORD All of us strangers ISABELLA ODOFFIN How to have sex

SALOME OGGENFUSS, GERALDINE BARÓN, ABBY HARRI Earth Mom

Best Cinematography, sponsored by Harbor & Kodak

OLAN COLLARDY Rye Lane

SUZIE LAVELLE The ending we assume

MOLLY MANNING WALKER Scrapper

JAMIE D. RAMSAY All of us strangers

JAMES RHODES Woman

Best Costume Design

GEORGE BUXTON How to have sex

OLIVER CRONK Scraper

BUKI EBIESUWA Woman

CYNTHIA LAWRENCE-JOHN Rye Lane

PC WILLIAMS The ending we assume

Best editing

JONATHAN ALBERTS All of us strangers

VICTORIA BOYDELL Rye Lane

PAUL CARLIN Bobi Wine: the people’s president AVDHESH MOHLA High and low – John Galliano ARTTU SALMI The ending we assume

Best effects

PADDY EASON Polite society

THEODOR FLO-GROENEBOOM The End We

Start from

JONATHAN GALES, RICHARD BAKER The kitchen

Best Music Supervision

CIARA ELWIS Female

CONNIE FARR All of us strangers

DAVID FISH Rye Lane

Best Makeup and Hair Design,

sponsored by The Wall Group

ZOE CLARE BROWN All of us strangers

CLAIRE CARTER Polite society

MARIE DEEHAN Woman

NATASHA LAWES How to have sex

BIANCA SIMONE SCOTT Rye Lane

Best original music,

sponsored by Universal Music Publishing Group

ADAM JANOTA BZOWSKI Woman

PATRICK JONSSON Scraper

KWES Rye Lane

ANNA MEREDITH The ending we assume

RÉ OLUNUGA Girl

Best production design,

sponsored by ATC & Broadsword

LAURA ELLIS CRICKS The End We Begin By SARAH FINLAY We are all strangers

ELENA MUNTONI Scrapper NATHAN PARKER The kitchen ANNA RHODES Rye Lane

Best sound, powered by Halo

BEN BAIRD, JACK WENSLEY, ADAM FLETCHER, ALEXEJ MUNGERSDORFF Scrapper

STEVE FANAGAN How to have sex

STEVIE HAYWOOD, JOAKIM SUNDSTRÖM,

PER BOSTROM We are all strangers

MARK JENKIN Enys Men

JENS ROSENLUND-PETERSEN, AMY FELTON,

JOE JACKSON, TIM CAVAGIN, LORI DOVI

The ending we assume