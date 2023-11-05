Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Sunday, November 5, 2023

    Nov 3, 2023

    9:30 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Ordinary General Assembly of the Beirut Bar Association in the Presidentrsquo;s Office at the Palace of Justice to elect 6 members, including the President.

    1:00nbsp;pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;A national popular meeting titled ldquo;Al-Aqsa Floodrdquo; embodies national unity on the path to liberation, at the invitation of ldquo;Mass Action in the Hamas Movementrdquo;, in Beirut – Al-Darsquo;wah College – behind the Kuwaiti Embassy.

