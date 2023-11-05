Saturday, November 4, 2023

NNA -nbsp;

10:30 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Afforestation daynbsp; in Al-Mateen – Sannine,nbsp; under the slogan ldquo;#Come-Plant-TogetherSanine,rdquo; within the framework of the national afforestation campaign.

11:00nbsp;amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Opening of Beirut Exhibition for Rural Products at the invitation of the Sectarian Council of the Druze sect, under the patronage of Druze Sheikh Dr. Sami Abi Al-Muna, and in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, at the UNESCO Palace – Beirut. (lasts for two days

11:00nbsp;amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Al-Rahma Medical Complex, in cooperation with the National Mental Health Program organize a day titled ldquo;Promoting Mental Health and Preventing Addiction in Crises,rdquo; under the patronage and in the presence of Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Dr. Firas Al-Abyad, at the complexrsquo;s headquarters in Tripoli – Abi Samra.

3:30nbsp;pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The Lebanese Foundation for Permanent Civil Peace, in partnership with the International Democracy Reporting Organization, organizes the ldquo;Arts and Cultural Port Dayrdquo; on Nuns Street – ldquo;Monot Streetrdquo;.

5:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Monthly vigil of the families of Beirut port martyrsin front of the Martyrsrsquo; Gate No. (3), under the title ldquo;They killed Beirut twice, but the enemy is one.rdquo; A large part of the vigil is dedicatednbsp; to supporting Gaza and the people of Palestine.

