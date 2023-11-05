Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri broaches developments in Lebanon and region with French Defense Minister, meets Muslim Scholars Gathering delegation

    By

    Nov 3, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Friday met at his Ain Al-Tineh residence, French Defense Minister, Seacute;bastien Lecornu, with an accompanying delegation, in the presence of French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro.

    Discussions reportedly touched on the general situation in Lebanon and the region in light of the escalating Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and against the Lebanese border villages with occupied Palestine.

    Following the meeting, Lecornu left Ain Al-Tineh without making a statement.

    Speaker Berri later received, in Ain El-Tineh, a delegation of the Muslim Scholars Gathering, with discussions touching on the general situation and political and field developments in light of the Israeli occupation forcesrsquo; aggression on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

    nbsp;

    ================== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    DEAR JANE: I forced my husband to RETURN our puppy after giving him an ultimatum – he will never forgive me

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    As scientists edge closer to a cure for chronic cold hands – these rapid remedies can help when Raynaud’s strikes

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Legendary investor Charlie Munger blasted gamblers, touted Heinz and Hermès, and revealed Warren Buffett’s views in a rare interview this week. Here are his 22 best quotes.

    Nov 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    DEAR JANE: I forced my husband to RETURN our puppy after giving him an ultimatum – he will never forgive me

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    As scientists edge closer to a cure for chronic cold hands – these rapid remedies can help when Raynaud’s strikes

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Legendary investor Charlie Munger blasted gamblers, touted Heinz and Hermès, and revealed Warren Buffett’s views in a rare interview this week. Here are his 22 best quotes.

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    One of Tesla’s top Chinese competitors reportedly expected to lay off employees as it eyes the US market

    Nov 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy