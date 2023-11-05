Berri broaches developments in Lebanon and region with French Defense Minister, meets Muslim Scholars Gathering delegation

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Friday met at his Ain Al-Tineh residence, French Defense Minister, Seacute;bastien Lecornu, with an accompanying delegation, in the presence of French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro.

Discussions reportedly touched on the general situation in Lebanon and the region in light of the escalating Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and against the Lebanese border villages with occupied Palestine.

Following the meeting, Lecornu left Ain Al-Tineh without making a statement.

Speaker Berri later received, in Ain El-Tineh, a delegation of the Muslim Scholars Gathering, with discussions touching on the general situation and political and field developments in light of the Israeli occupation forcesrsquo; aggression on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

