Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    News

    Elon Musk says xAI is ready to release its first AI model to a ‘select group’

    By

    Nov 3, 2023 , , , , ,
    Elon Musk says xAI is ready to release its first AI model to a ‘select group’

    Elon Musk’s xAI is set to launch its first AI model.

    Nathan Howard/Getty Images

    Elon Musk says xAI is about to release its first AI model.He said the model would be available to a “select group” on Saturday.xAI was launched in July with the lofty goal of understanding the “true nature of the universe.”

    Elon Musk’s xAI is gearing up to release its first AI model.

    In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Musk announced his company was set to release the model to a “select group” on Saturday.

    “In some important respects, it is the best that currently exists,” he said of the tech. It’s unclear who is part of the “select group” to gain access to the model.

    The release is the first from Musk’s newly minted AI lab. Officially launched in July after months of speculation, the company has the lofty mission of understanding the “true nature of the universe.”

    Musk later clarified that the overarching goal of xAI was to build a “good AGI” that is “maximally curious” and “truth-seeking.” He said the company would tackle scientific questions and attempt to understand what’s “really going on.”

    Musk has taken issue with OpenAI, a company he cofounded and later separated from, and its AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT.

    He’s repeatedly expressed concerns that the underlying model is biased and overly “woke.” Musk has previously claimed to be working on a maximally curious “TruthGPT” to counter such problems.

    Musk’s new AI is likely to be a direct competitor to AI models including OpenAI’s GPT, Google’s PaLM 2, and Meta’s Llama. Insider previously reported that Musk had been hiring for a large language model-based AI endeavor. Two of these hires, Manuel Kroiss and Igor Babuschkin, were former members of Google’s AI research unit DeepMind.

    Representatives for Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    DEAR JANE: I forced my husband to RETURN our puppy after giving him an ultimatum – he will never forgive me

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    As scientists edge closer to a cure for chronic cold hands – these rapid remedies can help when Raynaud’s strikes

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Legendary investor Charlie Munger blasted gamblers, touted Heinz and Hermès, and revealed Warren Buffett’s views in a rare interview this week. Here are his 22 best quotes.

    Nov 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    DEAR JANE: I forced my husband to RETURN our puppy after giving him an ultimatum – he will never forgive me

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    As scientists edge closer to a cure for chronic cold hands – these rapid remedies can help when Raynaud’s strikes

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Legendary investor Charlie Munger blasted gamblers, touted Heinz and Hermès, and revealed Warren Buffett’s views in a rare interview this week. Here are his 22 best quotes.

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    One of Tesla’s top Chinese competitors reportedly expected to lay off employees as it eyes the US market

    Nov 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy