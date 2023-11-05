Frustrated Big Ten coaches reportedly push for league to discipline Michigan for sign-stealing

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

“They said it was an NCAA problem and not a CFP problem. It’s a football problem,” a person on the phone reportedly said.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, front left, looks on against Rutgers as analytics assistant Connor Stalions, right, watches during an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Michigan, September 23, 2023. Stalions was suspended by the university last week and is at the center of a sign-stealing scheme under investigation by the NCAA. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya/AP photo

There is mounting pressure on Big Ten Conference commissioner Tony Petitti from football coaches to discipline Michigan and coach Jim Harbaugh over an alleged sign-stealing scheme that has cast a cloud over the second-ranked Wolverines as the postseason approaches.

Coaches were angry and expressed frustration during a phone call with Petitti about a lack of action from the conference as mounting evidence supports allegations that a Michigan staffer sent people to games to impermissibly conduct advanced scouting of opponents, according to two people with knowledge of Wednesday’s meeting. one who listened to the conversation and another who participated.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the conference did not make its internal discussions public.

This week’s first College Football Playoff rankings, true Michigan came third, The coaches’ indignation at the inaction was fueled.

“They said it was an NCAA problem and not a CFP problem. It’s a football problem,” said the person on the call.

During a regularly scheduled video call with Big Ten athletic directors last week, Petitti first heard complaints from within the conference and called on the league to impose a penalty. Wednesday’s phone call with coaches was also regularly scheduled, but was dominated by rumors about the current allegations against Michigan.

Both people said Petitti suggested a possible follow-up meeting with the coaches on Sunday.

Petitti met with athletic directors again Thursday, but nothing was decided.

One of the people who spoke to AP was also involved in that meeting and said Petitti told ADs he planned to meet with Michigan conference chairmen and officials and gather as much information as possible.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule, who appeared with On3’s Andy Staples on Thursday, said the meeting was the first chance for all the coaches and the commissioner to talk about the Michigan case.

“I think it was an opportunity for everyone to just talk about how they felt, how they were affected,” said Rhule, who called Petitti a “great commissioner.”

“I think lives, livelihoods, jobs, their seasons, players, players’ health, all kinds of things, have been affected by this,” Rhule said.

Big Ten athletic directors sense a change in commissioner Tony Petitti’s tone on the allegations in Michigan, according to sources. Petitti revealed to the ADs that he has a relationship with the NCAA over the details of the alleged sign theft in Michigan. Will action follow? https://t.co/Uq9unEcfF9 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 3, 2023

NCAA rules do not prohibit sign stealing, but the statutes do prohibit in-person scouting during the season and the use of electronic equipment to record opponents’ signals. The allegations against Michigan are extensive.

Michigan and the Big Ten have acknowledged that the NCAA is investigating the Wolverines football program. Michigan has given a low-level suspension to Connor Stalions.

Multiple Big Ten schools have found tickets purchased in Stalion’s name for their games over the past three seasons. A person with knowledge of the situation told AP that tickets for the final two Southeastern Conference championship games were also purchased in Stalion’s name.

The NCAA investigation process is moving slowly and will likely extend well beyond the CFP national championship game on Jan. 8.

Even if NCAA enforcement were able to expedite the case and officially notify Michigan of the allegations soon, the school would still have 90 days to respond. A hearing would then follow.

It is unclear what penalties the Big Ten may impose. The Big Ten bylaws provide the commissioner with more latitude to act quickly on matters of sportsmanship and competitive integrity.

Petitti would act with limited information. The NCAA has not shared much of its evidence with the Big Ten, said one of the people with knowledge of the situation. Big Ten schools have provided records of ticket purchases in Stalion’s name and even some video surveillance footage of people sitting in those seats, with their cellphones pointed toward the field, presumably for video recording.

Harbaugh was already serving a school-imposed three-game suspension at the start of the season for an unrelated NCAA violation case.

Michigan (8-0) hosts Purdue this week before concluding the regular season with road games against No. 11 Penn State and Maryland and the traditional season finale at home against No. 3 Ohio State (No. 1 CFP).

AP Sports Writer Larry Lage contributed to this report.